Liverpool star gives Celtic major transfer hope with 'next step' claim

Brendan Rodgers

The door could open for Celtic to swoop in for one of their targets ahead of the transfer window

Celtic-linked Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool has said he wants to be a number one somewhere next season.

The Republic of Ireland international, who is 25-years-old, is seeking regular first-team football as he looks to develop further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is under contract at Anfield until 2026 meaning the Reds are under no pressure to sell him permanently anytime soon. However, he has outlined his desire to play every week, as opposed to sitting on the bench.

Kelleher had a spell in between the sticks for Liverpool last season whilst Alisson Becker was sidelined with an injury and he did a steady job.

He has said, as per a report by The Athletic: “It was the first time in my career that I’d had a spell like that and I loved it. I thrived on it. I’d been waiting for a moment like that. It was a massive opportunity for me to be Liverpool’s No 1 for that long.

“It was my time to show the level I believe I can perform at and the level people at the club think I’m able to play at. I proved that I’m good enough to play in the Premier League — I’m comfortable there. I’ve always had that belief in myself. Proving it to people was satisfying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1.”

Celtic need a new ‘keeper for next term following Joe Hart’s retirement and Kelleher would fit the bill for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

He is from Cork and started his career at Ringmahon Rangers before moving over to England in 2015.

Liverpool snapped him up in 2015 and he was a regular for the Premier League outfit at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelleher has been used as back-up by the Reds over recent years and has managed to make 47 appearances over the past five campaigns.

He played 26 matches last term, 10 of which came in the league, during Jurgen Klopp’s last year and proved that he is a safe pair of hands.

However, his chances of becoming Liverpool’s first choice whilst Alisson is still there are slim and his recent comments hint that he may have to leave for the sake of his career.

Celtic would be able to offer him regular minutes and a platform to play in Europe and compete for trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops will be looking to retain their Scottish Premiership title under Rodgers ahead of their rivals Rangers and will also be looking to win the Scottish Cup again as well as the Scottish League Cup.