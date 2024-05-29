Liverpool star gives Celtic major transfer hope with 'next step' claim
Celtic-linked Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool has said he wants to be a number one somewhere next season.
The Republic of Ireland international, who is 25-years-old, is seeking regular first-team football as he looks to develop further.
He is under contract at Anfield until 2026 meaning the Reds are under no pressure to sell him permanently anytime soon. However, he has outlined his desire to play every week, as opposed to sitting on the bench.
Kelleher had a spell in between the sticks for Liverpool last season whilst Alisson Becker was sidelined with an injury and he did a steady job.
He has said, as per a report by The Athletic: “It was the first time in my career that I’d had a spell like that and I loved it. I thrived on it. I’d been waiting for a moment like that. It was a massive opportunity for me to be Liverpool’s No 1 for that long.
“It was my time to show the level I believe I can perform at and the level people at the club think I’m able to play at. I proved that I’m good enough to play in the Premier League — I’m comfortable there. I’ve always had that belief in myself. Proving it to people was satisfying.”
He added: “I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1.”
Celtic need a new ‘keeper for next term following Joe Hart’s retirement and Kelleher would fit the bill for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
He is from Cork and started his career at Ringmahon Rangers before moving over to England in 2015.
Liverpool snapped him up in 2015 and he was a regular for the Premier League outfit at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team set-up.
Kelleher has been used as back-up by the Reds over recent years and has managed to make 47 appearances over the past five campaigns.
He played 26 matches last term, 10 of which came in the league, during Jurgen Klopp’s last year and proved that he is a safe pair of hands.
However, his chances of becoming Liverpool’s first choice whilst Alisson is still there are slim and his recent comments hint that he may have to leave for the sake of his career.
Celtic would be able to offer him regular minutes and a platform to play in Europe and compete for trophies.
The Hoops will be looking to retain their Scottish Premiership title under Rodgers ahead of their rivals Rangers and will also be looking to win the Scottish Cup again as well as the Scottish League Cup.
They need to replace Hart and Kelleher is a name that has been mentioned on a few occasions recently.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.