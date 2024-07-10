Celtic host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Ex-Hoops star Stephen McManus has returned to the club in a new coaching role.

Celtic have announced several new developments this week within the Academy structure, which includes the return of former captain Stephen McManus. With Darren O’Dea recently taking on the role of Celtic’s Professional Player Pathway Manager, McManus has been confirmed as the club’s new B Team head coach, supported by Jonny Hayes.

The ex-defender started his career at Parkhead, rising through the youth system before making his senior debut 2003. McManus stayed at Celtic until 2010, when he finally made the permanent move to Middlesbrough. His career ended at Motherwell in 2017, before he returned to Celtic as a coach with the U18s.

Adam Asghar also links up with the Hoops after leaving Southampton as their U21s manager. He will head Celtic’s U18 team, joined by Chris Hendry, who has been with the Academy for several years.

“We are really pleased to announce these new appointments,” said Head of Celtic’s Youth Academy Chris McCart. “Our B Team will be in great hands under Stephen and we are delighted that Jonny has joined the coaching team to assist in the development of our young players.

“Adam has great coaching experience, too, so we are pleased to welcome him to Celtic to work alongside Chris Hendry who has a wealth of knowledge of the Academy.”

Asghar already has coaching experience in Scotland, having been involved with both Motherwell and Dundee United before moving across the border to work for the U18 and U21 sides of Sunderland and Southampton respectively.

“We are delighted to make these new appointments,” Brendan Rodgers expanded. “Stephen is an excellent coach who knows the club inside out and he will do a fantastic job as our B Team Head Coach, and I am really pleased to welcome Jonny back to Celtic. I know his ability, energy and his passion for developing younger players will be really useful to us.