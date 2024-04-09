Celtic blow as Turkish giants demand record fee for Joe Hart replacement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic have reportedly been told they must break their transfer record to land their number one transfer target during the summer transfer window.

The Hoops are believed to be keen on a move for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as they look to replace Joe Hart this summer. The former England number one has already confirmed his three-year stay with Celtic will come to an end after announcing he will retire at the end of the current season.

Speaking in February, the Hoops keeper said: "I will be 37 at the end of this season. What direction the club wants to go, whether I fitted into that, I wasn't too sure. We didn't even have that conversation. I certainly wasn't interested in going and trying to play anywhere else. So I felt, right, I wanted to be strong and fit and ultimately happy. If there is such a thing, I feel I am in that place, and I feel like it's the right time."

Thoughts have already turned towards who will take over as Celtic’s number one stopper next season and recent reports have suggested Turkey international Cakir is at the top of their list of targets as he continues to impress with Trabzonspor. The 28-year-old has made over 230 appearances for the Super Lig giants and has been linked with moves to the likes of Newcastle United and Liverpool in recent years.