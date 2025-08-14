Brendan Rodgers has dropped a major hint on the future of the Japanese international

Brendan Rodgers has played down transfer rumours that star man Daizen Maeda is considering ending his four-year stint at Celtic.

The versatile Japanese attacker, who has two years left on his current deal at Parkhead, remains in discussions with Hoops chiefs over extending his stay in Glasgow’s east end.

And Rodgers has provided an update on Maeda’s situation by confirming that talks are still ongoing over a new contract but that no real movement has been made thus far.

“Daizen’s obviously got a couple of years (left on his contract),” he said. “There have been discussions and that going on in the background but I don’t have any sort of updates on it.

“He’s been here four years, he’s progressed every year he’s been here and finished off a brilliant season for him. I think what you always get with Daizen is 100 per cent.

“He’s not quite up to full speed yet but no, I don’t know of any developments on that.”

Rodgers ‘fairly confident’ of keeping Daizen Maeda

When asked how confident he is of retaining Maeda, Rodgers replied: “I’m fairly confident of that, yeah, as can be.”

In terms of potential arrivals, the Scottish champions have just over a fortnight remaining to bring in new signings before the summer window slams shut on September 1.

And a relaxed Rodgers has intimated he wants to add further quality in the attacking positions over the coming weeks as the clock continues to tick down.

“The club has always notoriously done business towards the end of the window,” Rodgers admitted in a press conference ahead of Friday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Falkirk. “I’ve said it before, all managers and coaches want the players in as soon as we can. Pre-season is for preparation and you want the players to be as prepared as they can.

“But like I said, if the players we get in are not (prepared), what I know is the players who are here are. What has gone unnoticed is we’ve had a really good start. Two really good wins, played well.

“I know we’ll get better but I can’t knock the performances over the two games to get the results. Sometimes that has been clouded a wee bit by all the negativity around the transfers.

“So I’m really just trying to focus on the guys who are here. There’s lots of stuff going on in the background. Then hopefully we can come out of the end of the window in a good place.”