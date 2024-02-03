Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic have arrived at Pittodrie ahead of today's early Scottish Premiership kick-off against managerless Aberdeen - with Brendan Rodgers denying claims he's been frustrated in his role as manager.

The Hoops boss addressed questions about the club's January transfer window failings on Friday amid rumours he sought crisis talks with the board after only two new arrivals checked in at Parkhead, one on a permanent basis in Nicolas Kuhn and one on loan from English championship Norwich City for six months.

Rodgers will be concerned he has been left with a shortage of options heading into the business end of the season and a tricky test lies in store against a Dons side who are searching for Barry Robson' successor following their decision to part ways with the former Celtic midfielder.

Rodgers has made only ONE change from the starting XI that defeated Ross County 1-0 at Parkhead last weekend. Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers - drops out of the matchday squad through injury and is replaced by Polish star Maik Narwocki, who is favoured to partner Liam Scales.

Alexandro Bernabei continues to deputise at left-back in Greg Taylor's absence, while Deadline Day loan signing Adam Idah is named among the substitutes with an out-of-form Kyogo Furuhashi given the nod to start his 100th game for the club up front.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today's early Scottish Premiership kick-off...

Aberdeen starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Kelle Roos; Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie, Graeme Shinnie (C), Richard Jensen, Stefan Gartenmann, Jamie McGrath, Connor Barron, Bojan Miovski, Killian Phillips, Dante Polvara.

And the bench...

Ross Doohan (GK), Leighton Clarkston, Luis 'Duk' Lopes, Jonny Hayes, Ester Sokler, Shayden Morris, Ryan Duncan, Angus MacDonald, Jack Milne.

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Maik Nawrocki, Liam Scales, Alexandro Bernabei; Callum McGregor (C), Matt O'Riley, Paulo Bernardo; Liel Abada, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...