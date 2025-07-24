Brendan Rodgers’ confirmed Celtic starting line-up to face Ajax in Como Cup tournament

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI to face Ajax in this evening’s opening Como Cup fixture at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

The Hoops are aiming to continue their impressive start to a gruelling pre-season scheduled, having already defeated Champions League calibre opposition in the shape of Sporting Lisbon and Premier League side Newcastle United in recent days.

Rodgers’ men have now travelled to Italy as they continue to build towards their Premiership opener in just 10 days’ time by taking part in the inaugural four-team Como Cup tournament, which got underway last night with the hosts defeating Asian champions Al Ahli 3-1.

Dutch heavyweights Ajax will provide another stern test for Celtic as they continue to test their fitness levels against top-level opposition.

Team news:

Rodgers makes FIVE changes to his starting line-up from the side that thrashed Newcastle 4-0 at Parkhead last Saturday. Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren, Reo Hatate and Adam Idah are all drafted into the XI.

Auston Trusty, Hayato Inamura, Luke McCowan, Arne Engels and Johnny Kenny drop to the bench. Newest recruit Shin Yamada is named on the bench.

What has Callum McGregor said pre-match?

“The last couple of games against top-level opponents, the team have been excellent. The rhythm, the flow of the game and the aggressive football that we’ve been playing has been really good.

“The players are feeling good about themselves and we want to continue that over the next couple of games. We want to arrive in to the start of the season in the best shape that we possibly can to be ready for the start of the league campaign.

“This is what being at Celtic is all about, playing against the best teams. Ajax have a massive history and you know that you’re playing against a big opponent. We strive to be in the Champions League, so we want these types of fixtures and to play against these teams.’

“It’s a really good test early on for us and another step forward over the last couple of games. It’s really exciting and it’s a test that the players relish because we want to test ourselves as much as we can."

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of tonight’s Como Cup encounter...

Celtic XI:

Kasper Schmeichel; Anthony Ralston, Dane Murray, Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor (C), Benjamin Nygren, Reo Hatate, Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Ross Doohan (GK), Aidan Rice (GK), Auston Trusty, Luke McCowan, Shin Yamada, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Marco Tilio, Johnny Kenny, Hayato Inamura, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, Ben Summers, James Forrest, Colby Donovan

Ajax XI:

Vitezslav Jaros; Anton Gaaei, Aaron Bouwman, Youri Baas, Owen Wijndal, Jorthy Mokio, Steven Berghuis, Youri Regeer, Brian Brobbey, Davy Klaassen (C), Raul Moro.

SUBS: Remko Pasveer (GK), Paul Reverson (GK), Rui Araki (GK), Lucas Rosa, Dies Janse, Oliver Edvardsen, Kian Fitz-Jim, Don-Angelo Konadu, Bertrand Traore, Mika Godts, Nick Verschuren, Sean Steur, Rayane Bounida, Lucas Jetten, Gaku Nawata