The latest Celtic transfer news as the window moves to its midway point.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has debunked a Parkhead transfer theory - as he admits instant exits for two of his summer signings have been considered.

The Hoops are in Italy for a round of friendlies against top opposition ahead of the new Premiership season, facing Ajax before a game against either Como or Al-Ahli at the weekend. Transfer talk is very much on the agenda with Shin Yamada the latest to arrive from the J League, plucked from Kawasaki Frontale to boost Rodgers’ forward options.

He has admitted, however, that new defender Hayato Inamura and striker Callum Osmand have been subject of pondering over whether or not they need loan moves to build senior experience. Rodgers has rejected the notion that it’s Celtic buying players for him, insisting it’s a collaborative effort, rather than that theory.

Celtic transfer update

Rodgers said: "It's pretty straightforward. There will be players within our recruitment team that are not just for now but for the future. Clearly I will look at those players and assess if they can come in and play. There will be other players we specifically need. But it's still very much joined up.

"People know the model. Players come in who are maybe not expected to hit the ground running, but some of them do. That's what I need to assess but I also need to win now, and we need to get those players in. Either way, I will be responsible for that. I don't care where they come from, I just need good players who can help us win today, tomorrow and the next week.

"I've always developed players, so I respect that side, but also see the need for the present. Look at the likes of Callum, a young, talented player, so is he ready now or does he need a loan? You don't know until you assess him. Inamura, the idea was he's a talented player, but he's only played professional football for a year. He's a really gifted player so we'll have a look at him. The idea was he'd train but would maybe need a loan. In fact he's come in and done well.”

What Brendan Rodgers wants to do in transfer market

Rodgers has conceded that more is needing done, however, when it comes to the transfer market. He said: “Yamada is only in the door. He has the profile and attributes we really like but for me, there is more work for us to do. It's about getting quality players and ones I can develop and who improve Celtic. There was a bit of focus around those who came in last year and questions around what they brought.

"For one, they didn't set the price. But, two, Celtic did as well as they've done for a decade and those guys really helped. Auston Trusty, Arne Engels, Adam Idah, they really helped us and those players have still more to develop. Whether a player costs £250,000 or £12m, I'm not really concerned.

"I've seen and worked with players who cost more but others who have cost less but are much better. The market is not as easy as it may seem but I am very confident as a club we will bring in the right players."