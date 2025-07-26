Brendan Rodgers’ confirmed Celtic starting line-up to face Al-Ahli in Como Cup tournament

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI to face Al-Ahli in this evening’s third-place Como Cup playoff match at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Following a 5-1 defeat to Dutch giants Ajax in their opening fixture of the inaugural four-team pre-season tournament in Italy, the Hoops can no longer progress to the final and will instead face the reigning Asian Champions League winners, who play in the Saudi Pro League.

It will also mark the last friendly for Rodgers’ side before the competitive action starts a week on Sunday and the Scottish champions will be determined to sign of a testing warm-up schedule on a positive note.

Team news:

Rodgers has changed his ENTIRE starting line-up from the one that lost heavily to Ajax just 48 hours ago.

Al-Ahli include a number of former English Premier League stars in their XI. Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, former Brentford striker Ivan Toney and ex-Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez all start, while one-time Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint Maximin is on the bench.

What has Brendan Rodgers said pre-match?

“Al-Ahli have quality players. Players that are individually very good. As we know, they’ve spent a lot of money on top players. So it’s a really good game, and that was the whole idea of coming out.

“We were going to get two really good games to finish pre-season. We seen that (on Thursday night), they tested us physically, technically and tactically and we’ll take a lot away from the game."

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of tonight’s Como Cup encounter...

Celtic XI:

Viljami Sinisalo; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers (C), Auston Trusty, Hayato Inamura, Paulo Bernardo, Luke McCowan, Arne Engels, James Forrest, Marco Tilio, Johnny Kenny.

SUBS: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ross Doohan (GK), Aidan Rice (GK), Liam Scales, Benjamin Nygren, Adam Idah, Yang Hyun-jun, Shin Yamada, Callum Osmand, Ben Summers, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Dane Murray, Colby Donovan, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Kieran Tierney

Al-Ahli XI:

Edouard Mendy, Rayan Hamed, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibanez, Matteo Dams, Eid Al-Muwallad, Franck Kessie (C), Fahad Al-Rashidi, Riyad Mahrez, Galeno, Ivan Toney.

SUBS: Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, Abdullah Abdo, Mohammed Bakor, Bassam Al-Hurayji, Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Firas Al-Buraikan, Yaseen Al-Zubaidi, Ali Majrashi, Saad Balobaid, Ziyad Al-Johani, Ramiz Al-Attar, Abdul Ilah Khaibari, Ayman Fallatah, Allan Saint Maximin