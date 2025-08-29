The Hoops are set to unveil the versatile defender as their latest summer signing

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Boca Juniors left-back Marcello Saracchi on a season-long loan - with the player on his way to Parkhead after passing his medical.

The 27-year-old defender - capped nine times by Uruguay - brings European experience to Brendan Rodgers’ side after previous spells with RB Leipzig, Galatasaray and Levante.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He jetted into the UK from Argentina on Thursday ahead of carrying out medical tests in London and will provide back-up and competition for fans favourite Kieran Tierney. According to reports, there is NO option to buy clause in the deal. He will cost the champions around £80,000 plus his full wages.

Who is Marcello Saracchi?

Saracchi first burst onto the scene in his homeland with Danubio in 2015 after spending three years in the club’s youth academy. He moved to Argentina two years later, signing for River Plate in a deal worth €2.1 million (£1.8m) after alterations were made relating to foreign player requirements in the Primera División.

He won two trophies - the Copa Argentina and Supercopa - during his 31 first-team appearances and was part of his country’s successful Under-20 squad who won the 2017 South American Championship.

That earned him a move to Europe with RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee in the region of €12m (£10.4m). He played against Celtic in the Europa League that season but spent most of his time on the fringes of the first-team, making just eight starts in total before signing for Turkish giants Galatasaray on an 18-month loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saracchi made his senior international debut in October 2018 and was included in the squad for the 2019 Copa América, but remained as an unused substitute in all four matches.

He spent the 2022/23 season at La Liga side Levante before returning to South America after being snapped up by River Plate’s fierce rivals Boca Juniors.

So what can Celtic fans expect? GlasgowWorld spoke to Scottish-based South American football expert Seba Ongarelli to get the lowdown on their newest recruit..

What type of player is Marcello Saracchi? What are his key attributes?

“He’s a proper South American type, quite feisty, who always gives 100 per cent in every game and in every position he needs to play in. He is naturally an attacking left-back but can also make it as a right-back. He’s very quick and I think he would be a great signing for Celtic. It just depends on how they want to use him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Saracchi be ready to come straight into the Celtic team or will he need time to adapt to Scottish football?

“I don’t believe he will be straight into the first team. He hasn’t played much this year and will need time to settle down. This happens to any player when they sign for a new team and the season has already started. But hopefully Celtic can get the best out of him. He will be playing for a team who always like to play on the front foot in the Scottish league.”

He already has plenty of European experience. How much of a benefit could that be for Celtic?

“This is good, but I think his career so far has been a little it of a disappointment. He’s an experienced defender who has played in big environments like Galatasaray, Boca Juniors and River Plate. So he knows how to play under pressure at big clubs.

“He went to RB Leipzig in Germany without doing a great deal, then moved to Turkey on loan, but did a little bit more in Spain before going back to Argentina, so he’s been around a bit.”

Can you see him becoming a regular starter over time or solely as cover for Kieran Tierney at left-back?

“I think he will provide cover for Tierney and can also alternate with Anthony Ralston, while Alistair Johnston is injured. He’s two-footed and comfortable with the ball on either side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is Saracchi rated by fans of Boca Juniors?

“Not much to be honest, but Boca are currently in a bad moment and that impacts every players on their squad. They offered the player to Celtic and I think he probably needs some stability now in his career.”

Celtic have shopped in the South American market recently. Can there be any comparison drawn to former left-back Alexandro Bernabei? Will he excite the fans?

“It depends on the team itself. You can be really good but if the team don’t play well, it will be difficult. Celtic are not particularly doing well and the mood is not the best one. Therefore, it’s hard to say. But Marcello has a lot of potential, he just needs to be at a club where he can start showing it.”