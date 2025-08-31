Celtic defender Liam Scales collided with new Rangers signing Bojan Miovski during the first-half at Ibrox

The first Old Firm derby of the season between Rangers and Celtic has ended in a low-key 0-0 draw - but fans of both clubs and pundits alike have still been deliberating over one major talking point.

Following a quiet start to proceedings at Ibrox, new Rangers signing Bojan Miovski found himself at the centre of a first-half penalty claim on his debut after colliding with Hoops defender Liam Scales in the box.

The North Macedonian international had managed to drift goal side of his former Aberdeen team-mate before hitting the deck under Scales’ challenge because he felt contact by the centre-back.

However, referee Don Robertson waved away the appeals and VAR backed up the whistler’s on-field decision. And pundits Chris Sutton and Neil McCann - who were on co-commentary duties for Sky Sports - also reached a unanimous verdict that Robertson got the call spot on.

Speaking live on air as the incident unfolded, Sutton said: “Big call from Don Robertson. I think Scales is unaware of him. I think he’s hit the deck, feels a little nudge... I think he’s tried to buy that one there.”

McCann added: “Yeah, if anything I think Miovski’s kicked the back of Scales so it’s probably the right decision. But it’s the intent, the threat Miovski is going to carry.

“I said about (Cyriel) Dessers being better as a number nine and a focal point for Rangers. When they’ve played with Danilo, I think they’ve really lacked the power, presence and, of course, that ability to go in behind. Miovski will offer that.”

What has Liam Scales said about Rangers penalty appeal?

Asked for his take on the incident in his post-match interview, Scales laughed off claims that he was fortunate not to have given away a spot-kick, hinting that Miovski had dived.

He admitted: “I think with VAR and everything, I don’t think it could’ve been (a penalty). Even if the ref gave it, it probably would’ve been overturned because he’s good at that (Miovski), using his body.

“He’s smart, he slows down and tries to get his legs in a tangle. You could say it’s diving, but he initiates contact well so you just have to be careful of that.”

Quizzed on how much he enjoyed the battle with his old Dons colleague, the Irishman commented: “Yeah, he’s a good player. I obviously know his game from playing with him at Aberdeen. He’s always sharp and is a good finisher, so you can’t give him time in the box. I think we did alright with him.”