Celtic 'desperate' to sign two players as Rangers look to sell striker
Celtic are back in action with a home clash against St Mirren this weekend. The Hoops drew 3-3 away at Rangers last time out and will be eager to return to winning ways against the Buddies.
As for the Gers, they face an away trip to Dundee on Wednesday night as they look to retain top spot in the Scottish Premiership. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair…
Celtic summer transfer plans outlined
Celtic are reportedly keen to bring in a new centre-back and goalkeeper this summer. That’s according to a report by Football Insider, who claim the Hoops are ‘desperate’ to bolster their ranks in those particular positions at the end of the season.
Brendan Rodgers is in the hunt for a new number one for the next campaign to replace the retiring Joe Hart. The ex-Liverpool boss is also eyeing a defensive partner for Cameron Carter-Vickers as they look to tighten things up at the back next term.
Rangers aim to offload striker
Rangers are keen to offload striker Sam Lammers on a permanent basis in the next transfer window. As per Football Insider, they don’t want to loan him out again and would ‘prefer’ to cash in on him to raise some funds.
Lammers, 26, moved to Ibrox in 2023 from Atalanta and was signed by former manager Michael Beale. However, he has struggled to make an impact in Scotland and was shipped out on loan to FC Utrecht in January to get some game time under his belt.
The Dutchman has scored seven goals in 14 games since his winter switch and Utrecht’s boss Ron Jans has revealed his despite to sign him: “I hope Sam stays with us next season too, maybe on loan again. He knows if he wants to play every week and be appreciated he should stay here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.