Celtic 'desperate' to sign two players as Rangers look to sell striker

Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic are back in action with a home clash against St Mirren this weekend. The Hoops drew 3-3 away at Rangers last time out and will be eager to return to winning ways against the Buddies.

As for the Gers, they face an away trip to Dundee on Wednesday night as they look to retain top spot in the Scottish Premiership. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair…

Celtic summer transfer plans outlined

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic are reportedly keen to bring in a new centre-back and goalkeeper this summer. That’s according to a report by Football Insider, who claim the Hoops are ‘desperate’ to bolster their ranks in those particular positions at the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers is in the hunt for a new number one for the next campaign to replace the retiring Joe Hart. The ex-Liverpool boss is also eyeing a defensive partner for Cameron Carter-Vickers as they look to tighten things up at the back next term.

Rangers aim to offload striker

Rangers are keen to offload striker Sam Lammers on a permanent basis in the next transfer window. As per Football Insider, they don’t want to loan him out again and would ‘prefer’ to cash in on him to raise some funds.

Lammers, 26, moved to Ibrox in 2023 from Atalanta and was signed by former manager Michael Beale. However, he has struggled to make an impact in Scotland and was shipped out on loan to FC Utrecht in January to get some game time under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad