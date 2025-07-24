How Noel and Liam Gallagher’s fascination with Celtic started ahead of their return to Scotland next month.

One of the most widely anticipated events of the year kicked off earlier this month - the Oasis reunion tour. The Gallagher brothers back together again on stage for the first time in 16 years.

The legendary Manchester duo finally put their differences aside to reform the iconic rock group, with the band embarking on a near five-month stadium tour across the globe after years of well-documented feuding marked by frequent public spats and personal attacks.

Their disagreements - both personal and professional - ultimately led to Oasis breakup back in 2009, with the brother’s relationship reaching a breaking point.

Few would’ve expected the band to ever rekindle, let alone set out on tour again. Tens of thousands of music lovers queued up online in the hope of snapping up tickets, with Noel and Liam both confirming three dates in front of a sold-out Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh in August.

Not only do both individuals possess a shared love for music, they also have a deep passion for football, in particular Manchester City due to their lifelong connection with the city and the club.

Gallagher brothers’ Celtic connection

However, it’s well-known that guitarist/songwriter Noel and lead singer Liam also support Celtic, with their links to the club stemming from their family’s Irish Catholic background.

Noel is believed to be “Celtic daft” and previously travelled to Parkhead in September 2016 to see the Hoops take on his beloved Premier League giants City in a Champions League group stage clash, while Liam is quite forthright about his affection for the club and has even been spotted wearing historic Celtic shirts and purchasing kit for his kids.

Their parents, Tommy and Peggy, moved to Manchester from Charlestown in County Mayo, Ireland in the 1960s in search of better job prospects. This link naturally led the brothers to develop a strong affinity for Celtic, a football club deeply rooted in Irish culture and history.

Noel attends the 2000 ‘Demolition Derby’

In 2000, Noel watched on from the directors’ box at Parkhead for the ‘Demolition Derby’ in which Martin O’Neill’s Celtic thrashed bitter Glasgow rivals Rangers 6-2 in what was the Irishman’s first Old Firm clash in charge of the Hoops.

The Oasis hit ‘Roll With It’ was heard booming from the PA system before the music was paused halfway into the song to allow the Celtic fans to sing the rest themselves.

Discussing that memorable moment, the game itself and his all-time favourite Celtic players, as quoted in Richard Purden’s novel ‘We Are Celtic Supporters’, Noel said: “The greatest thing I’ve ever seen was before the 6-2 match. I was having a drink and this guy came up and said: ‘you better go and sit in your seat, son, something special is about to happen.’

“As I walked into the stadium, ‘Roll With It’ came out of the PA. They stopped it halfway and the fans stood up and began to sing it. I’m glad I got the chance to see Henrik Larsson score against Celtic when he looked especially cool with the dreadlocks. He scored with a magnificent chip over the keeper’s head. Everyone though the ball was over, even the ball boys, but he was already celebrating.

“My other favourite Celtic player was Kenny Dalglish. He was just a phenomenal footballer. He had the haircut, the big sideboards, the big collared shirts and the number on the shorts. I also liked Charlie Nicholas. Anyone that comes with the prefix ‘Champagne’ is all right by me.”

Liam dedicates song to ex-Hoops star and spotted kissing badge

In December 2005, it was announced that Roy Keane would sign for Celtic after leaving Manchester United. Oasis played at the SECC in Glasgow on the 14/15th, with frontman Liam dedicating a song to the Republic of Ireland international. However, it didn’t go down well with everyone inside the arena...

Fast forward 13 years, Liam was pictured kissing the Celtic badge on a shirt worn by a fellow supporter in a toilet in Perth, Australia.

A year earlier, Noel was in attendance at a U2 gig when a Celtic fan approached him for a video selfie and he began singing ‘Hail, Hail, the Celts are here!’

Liam sends message to Ryan Christie after historic Scotland win

In November 2020, Liam singled out ex-Celtic star Ryan Christie for praise after helping Scotland end a 22-year wait to reach a major tournament after the penalty shoot-win victory over Serbia.

Sharing a 6am post on X, formerly Twitter, to Christie, who’s goal put the Scots ahead in Belgrade, Gallagher wrote: “Ryan Christie what a lad.” Christie was emotional as he conducted a post-match interview shortly after the full-time whistle, thanking his team mates and the supporters following the historic win.

Gallagher picked up on the interview and answered a fellow supporter back by commenting: “I liked his after match interview pure passion.”

Noel makes Celtic comment live on air

In November 2024, Noel joined the TNT Sports commentary team for Manchester City’s European tie against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal. While City crashed to a 4-1 defeat, Celtic were also in action that night at home to RB Leipzig.

When commentator Darren Fletcher provided a score update live on air to reveal that Reo Hatate had made it 3-1 to Brendan Rodgers’ side, Gallagher could be heard saying: “Come on the Bhoys!”

‘Roll With It’ becomes a Celtic anthem

The famous song has become a signature staple at both Celtic Park and Hampden after important victories, such as an Old Firm derby triumph. Most recently, it was played after last year’s Scottish Cup Final win over the Gers at the National Stadium.