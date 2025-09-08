Celtic warned of 'possible' exit for key star this month as pundit airs verdict on ace who's move would 'significantly' harm Hoops

Celtic could yet receive serious offers for one of their prized assets before other transfer windows close.

Celtic have been issued with a blunt reminder that they could still expect transfer interest in star man Daizen Maeda with windows in Turkey and Saudi Arabia still open for business.

The Hoops board have been facing strong criticism after a disastrous summer window and deadline day saw the champions scramble for new additions and having to settle for free agent Kelechi Iheanacho.

One major positive for manager Brendan Rodgers was retaining the services of speedster Maeda at least until January, but the Japan international has since revealed his wish to leave the club was blocked in the summer.

Jim Duffy issues differing transfer windows reminder to Celtic

Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, Jim Duffy has warned Celtic they could yet receive serious offers for Maeda before other windows close.

Premier League side Brentford were linked with the versatile attacker last month, but Duffy stressed that it would be impossible for Celtic to sell the player given the current state of the squad.

He stated: “Celtic are fully entitled to keep the player because he is under contract. But I think the Turkish window is still open, the Saudi window is still open, so there probably still is some possible interest that could come in for him.

“But there’s no way, even if Celtic get an incredible offer, you think they could sell him because they are not in a position to bring in players. As we mentioned, they are already weaker. So losing Daizen Maeda would make them unbelievably and significantly (weaker).

When do the transfer windows in Turkey and Saudi Arabia close?

The Scottish transfer window might be closed, but a number of others across the globe are still open, including in the Netherlands and Mexico, Turkey and Saudi Arabia at present.

Turkish Super Lig clubs can buy and sell players until Friday 12 September, so they have just four days remaining, while in Saudi, teams there have until Wednesday to deal in or offload players.

