Former Nottingham Forest and Derby County attacker Kris Commons has spoken about the latest proposals involving B teams in the Scottish football set up.

A former Celtic star has come out in favour of the contraversial prosposal to introduce a new ‘conference’ division at the fifth tier of the Scottish football system that would see the introduction of more B teams.

Kris Commons believe the plans are ‘great idea for improving young Scottish talent’ with Celitc, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen all likely to have second string sides invlolved. Currently the Hoops, Gers and Jambos’ B teams compete in the Lowland League with Rangers currently top and Celtic in second, although neither is eligible for promotion to the SPFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Writing on the proposals in the Daily Mail, Commons said: "When young players are sent out to face men, it takes their game to another level. That's why Celtic and Rangers have been fielding B teams in the Lowland League as guests since 2021. That arrangement is now in doubt and it makes sense that they want a permanent pathway for players aged between 17 and 21 to progress.

"You simply can't buy that kind of experience. It propels a player's game to greater heights because they need to learn how to think and how to move that bit quicker to avoid injury. They become physically and mentally tougher in the process. And then, on top of all that, their ability as a footballer will shine through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Look at some of the players who have learned their trade down the various levels of the game. When I first joined Celtic, the current captain, Callum McGregor, was sent out on loan to Notts County to learn his trade. There at the same time, on loan from Aston Villa, was future Manchester City and England attacker Jack Grealish. Everything at elite clubs is laid on a plate for you.