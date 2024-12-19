From Aston Villa’s astronomical ticket prices to dynamic pricing – football is coming for your wallet | Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers’ side will travel to Villa Park on Wednesday, January 29 but the club’s away allocation has already been slashed

Celtic fans preparing for their trip to Aston Villa for next month's Champions League clash could be left facing a major ticket scramble after the club’s away allocation was reduced - and there’s growing fears it could drop even further.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who are on the verge of securing a place in the knockout stages of Europe’ premier competition, can rubber-stamp their spot in the top 24 in the standings by beating Young Boys in their penultimate game at Parkhead on Wednesday, January 22.

The Hoops then round off their League Phase campaign with an eagerly-anticipated ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown against the English Premier League side in the Midlands a week later.

Tickets are certain to be in high demand and Celtic were initially told they would receive a sizeable 2,500 briefs for the clash. However, that figure has now decreased to 2,100 and could still decrease according to the club’s supporter liaison officer, John Paul Taylor.

Explaining the current situation to fans on social media, Taylor has issued a warning that seats in the away end could be in short supply as Villa and West Midlands Police remain in discussions over plans for the fixture and have yet to officially confirm what the final ticket allocation will be.

Villa’s away section has a capacity of 2,972, but that number will not be given to the Scottish champions. Responding to one supporter claiming there is no reason why Celtic shouldn’t receive that amount, Taylor wrote: “We won't get that, they initially indicated c. 2500 but then said 2100. Now West Mids Police are getting involved and could be further reduced, we are waiting on an update from them, will update as soon as we know.”

Meanwhile, Celtic’s next Champions League opponents have appointed a new manager after Switzerland assistant boss Giorgio Contini took charge of Young Boys. The Swiss champions have endured a disastrous season so far, sitting a distant ninth place in the league and without a single point in the Champions League to leave them bottom of the 36-team table with a goal difference of -19.

The club decided to part ways with Patrick Rahmen after just 99 days at the helm in October following their worst start to a domestic campaign in the 21st century and have now named Swiss No2 Contini as his permanent successor.

Sporting director Steve von Bergen commented: “We definitely want continuity in the coaching position and are convinced that we will achieve this with Giorgio. He fits our profile perfectly. He knows the league from many years of experience, is very demanding and hungry and has a clear approach.”