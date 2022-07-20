The Hoops confirmed the arrivals of Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy and German defender Moritz Jenz within the space of ten minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

Celtic fans were delighted after the Parkhead club confirmed the arrival of two new signings within the space of ten minutes yesterday.

The Hoops, who are in Poland ahead of tonight’s friendly clash with Legia Warsaw in honour of former goalkeeper Artur Boruc, announced the capture of midfielder Aaron Mooy and defender Moritz Jenz on Tuesday afternoon.

Australian international Mooy agreed a two-year-deal after becoming a free agent following his exit from Shanghai Port in China, while German centre-back Jenz joins on a season-long loan from Lorient, with the Parkhead club retaining an option to buy.

Lorient defender Moritz Jenz (right) is reportedly set for a move to Celtic. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Both players are unlikely to feature in Ange Postecoglou’s side this evening, but could make their debuts against English Championship side Norwich City at Celtic Park on Saturday in their final warm-up fixture.

Supporters were left in a state of shock as the club’s admin team announced both signings within minutes of each other, with one fan stating: “OMG what is happening right now?”

Another tweeted: “Big Ange - ‘I want these players mate.’ Michael Nicholson - ‘Hold my beer Ange.’ Somewhere in the world right now Peter Lawwell is walking about hyperventilating asking who has the cheque book.”

A third person wrote: “Like happy hour on holidays... keep them coming Celtic.”

Some fans praised manager Ange Postecoglou for his recruitment policy, with one supporter demanding: “Announce Ange 5 year deal.”

A second commented: “Lovely bit of business yet again, Celtic,” while a third person wrote: “Amazing squad depth now!! Can we please make another double deal @CelticFC.”

It remains unclear whether there will be any further incomings at Celtic this summer, but Postecoglou is still expected to trim the size of his first-team squad over the coming weeks.