The promising attacker has left the Scottish champions after 13 years to join the English Premier League club

Daniel Cummings has become the latest promising Celtic starlet to leave Celtic after 13 years in favour of joining English Premier League side West Ham United.

The 19-year-old was a key figure for the Hoops B-team last season, netting 44 goals in all competitions, including six in the UEFA Youth League. His exploits at B-team level initially caught the eye of manager Brendan Rodgers, who included the young striker in several first-team squads during the second half of the campaign.

Cummings featured as a late substitute in the Hoops’ 4-2 Champions League defeat against Aston Villa and despite the club’s attempt to tie him down on a longer contract, West Ham’s persistence has paid off.

The Hammers previously had two offers rejected for Cummings in January, having declared their interest in the youngster for some time. However, it became clear that Cummings had his heart set on the move with Rodgers making the decision to omit him from the senior squad during the final two months of the season.

He will join up with the Londoners under-21's side, playing in the Premier League 2. West Ham still had to cough up around £300,000 in compensation for the player, despite his contract expiring in Glasgow this summer.

“It feels amazing to join West Ham United, and it's a dream come true,” Cummings told the club’s official website. “It’s every young footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, so when West Ham came calling, it was too good to say no, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“Since day one, when Mark [Noble] was on the phone, he spoke so highly of everyone here and sold the club to me. I did a lot of research about the club and there’s a pathway to the first team, and that's all you can ask for as a young player.

“I’ve been at Celtic since the age of five and have played for their B team in the Lowland League for the last few years. I’ve played in the UEFA Youth League, and also managed to make my first-team debut in January against Aston Villa in the Champions League, and all of these experiences have provided the perfect preparation for my next step here at West Ham.

“I arrive here full of confidence. I loved every minute of last season because I went into every game feeling like I was going to score, and to do that on the big stage in the likes of the UEFA Youth League was amazing.

“I’m an all-rounded striker who likes to run in behind and hold up the ball, but at the end of the day, I'm a goal scorer, and I like to score goals and celebrate with the fans, so I'm going to give everything - absolutely everything - for this Club.

“I want to be successful and of course the aim is to be a first-team player for West Ham. I want to keep pushing, and hopefully I can do well and eventually get that first-team opportunity.”

Hammers legend and current sporting director Noble expressed his delight at Cummings’ arrival, admitting “We have been watching his progress for the last year now. He has stood out in Scotland for a few seasons and has already gained a lot of experience.

“He is a young, talented player, and the sort of player I love. He works hard, he's aggressive and he has a big presence. We knew he was a talent, and we really believe in him. We hope he can come here and show everyone what he's got because he's got a great pedigree for it.

“He's made a big move from his family up north in Scotland to come down here and try and make a success of himself. We're delighted he's here, and now it’s over to him to make the step up and prove to everyone that he’s good enough to play in the Head Coach's team.

“If you come in and apply yourself right and do things properly, with the first team being so close to the U21s, anything can happen. You've seen that with Ollie Scarles and the other boys who have played in the first team recently. I know Daniel is very excited about this opportunity and we are just as excited to see his progress.”

What has Daniel Cummings said about his Celtic exit?

Taking to Instagram to announce his departure from the Hoops, Cummings posted: “After 13 years at my boyhood club. Today I have officially left Celtic. I just want to say a massive thank you to all the coaches/staff and everyone associated with the club, it has been a pleasure.

“Another massive thank you to all the boys, it has been a great journey and I have made memories for life. I wish the club and everyone else the best of luck in the future. Hail Hail.”