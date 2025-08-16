The Scotland international is set for a mega-money move just three years after leaving the Hoops for £600k

Ben Doak is close to finalising a permanent exit from Liverpool - with the former Celtic youth prospect heading for fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in a blockbuster £25 million deal.

The Scotland internationalist’s first-team opportunities have been limited under Arne Slot at Anfield and a move to the South Coast of England will represent a fresh start for the hugely talented winger.

Portuguese giants Porto were linked with the 19-year-old along with Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton pushing for a deal, while the Hoops were understood to have been open to their former academy graduate returning to Glasgow on loan.

However, The Guardian report that Doak looks to have settled on the Cherries as his next destination after finding himself at a career crossroads since recovering from a thigh injury that kept him sidelined for an extended period of time last season.

He was previously tipped for a bright future on Merseyside by Jurgen Klopp after integrating him into the senior set-up at Liverpool, but Doak fell down the pecking order following Slot’s arrival and spent last term out on loan in the EFL Championship with Middlesbrough.

Liverpool have already signed centre-forward Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt and are also chasing a record-breaking deal for frozen-out Newcastle star Alexander Isak, meaning Doak’s game time would be restricted even more.

It comes after Liverpool legend Didi Hamann told the former Parkhead wonderkid that a temporary return to Celtic would see him play regularly, despite the growing list of options available to him south of the border.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, who have the latest casino sites, Hamann said: “Ben Doak’s future depends on what Liverpool are planning for him because at his age, he needs to be playing.

“If he goes to Celtic, I think he's pretty sure to probably start because Nicolas Kuhn went to Como. I think Celtic is a fantastic club. But, in terms of progression as a player, the Premier League is probably the better place because he will get tested every week, more than he does in the Scottish league.”