Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer headlines.

Rangers and Celtic still have some summer shopping to do amid a difficult week so far on either side of the Old Firm.

The Light Blues lost 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League play-off against Club Brugge, all the goals conceded in 21 disastrous first half minutes. It leaves them up against it to get through but head coach Russell Martin could still bolster his ranks with added quality amid a busy recruitment period.

Chants of sack the board emanated around Parkhead on Wednesday as Celtic’s lack of shopping was put on full display during a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their play-off to reach the league phase in the Champions League. Fans are desperate for new signings and now the onus is on the club hierarchy to deliver on what Brendan Rodgers desires. In the meantime, here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer headlines.

Celtic have transfer shortlist

According to Sky Sports, Celtic have some key areas they want to strengthen in before the window slams shut. There are several departments that they want numbers in, with attacking areas and cover for Kieran Tierney high on the agenda and enquiries for key targets are already sent. Cover for Alistair Johnston at right back could come into play if the Canadian’s injury that had him stretchered off versus Kairat proves to be longer term.

It’s stated: “Celtic are in the market for two wingers, a striker and a left-back before the September 1 deadline, with a number of enquiries made on top targets. They may also be forced into the market for a right-back depending on the severity of Alistair Johnston’s hamstring injury, which he picked up Wednesday night.

“The Canada international had scans today and is awaiting the results. Many of the top-level targets that Rodgers and the recruitment team want in are waiting to see if Celtic make the Champions League before making a decision.”

Ben Davies set to leave Rangers after Birmingham City spell

Defender Ben Davies will head for the Rangers exit door again, following his stint at Birmingham City. The former Preston North End and Liverpool defender helped the Blues win League One last term and returned to Ibrox in the summer with his future uncertain, but now a resolution looks to have arrived.

It won’t be Birmingham City that Davies features for at Championship level but Oxford United. The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan has suggested that the centre-back will ‘complete a season-long loan to Oxford United today.’ Centre back is an area that has had serious surgery at Rangers this summer with Leon Balogun plus Robin Propper leaving, Nasser Djiga coming in alongside Emmanuel Fernandez.

Now Davies looks set to clear room in that area with Clinton Nsiala and Leon King’s long term futures also in doubt. Davies featured 58 times at Rangers before heading south to Birmingham City where he was a regular and played a further 44 times.