Players expected to report back for pre-season training at Lennoxtown over the coming weeks - here’s everything you need to know

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic fans are counting down the days until the start of the 2025/26 season and manager Brendan Rodgers will hope his players return fit and healthy for the start of pre-season.

The Northern Irishman, who is currently on holiday as he reflects on blowing a domestic treble after losing to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final last month, will welcome his players back later this month, with some players currently on international duty expected to return slightly later than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike previous years, the Hoops will have to navigate one two-legged Champions League play-off round tie to qualify for the competition’s group stage. And the Hoops boss will hope to have some new signings on board by then.

So how are Celtic’s pre-season plans shaping up? GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know s the squad prepare to reconvene...

When do Celtic return for pre-season training?

No date have yet been officially confirmed for the squad’s return to pre-season training but it’s believed to be at the end of June. They will likely have several weeks to prepare for the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Where are Celtic travelling to for pre-season training camps?

Celtic have confirmed they will fly out to Lisbon before travelling to Faro for an eight-day warm weather training camp in Portugal. The double-winners will then return to Glasgow briefly before heading out to Lake Como to compete in a summer tournament in Italy from July 23-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What friendly fixtures have Celtic announced?

Celtic have announced a number of friendly matches so far. They will kick off their preparations with a clash against Championship side Queen’s Park before making a short trip across the water to face League of Ireland side Cork City.

During their training camp in the Algarve, Brendan Rodgers will put his players through their paces in the heat before facing Sporting CP in a bounce match.

Upon their return to Scotland, the Hoops will host English Premier League giants Newcastle United at Parkhead before jetting out of Glasgow once again to take part in a four-team tournament comprise Como (Serie A), AFC Ajax (Eredivisie) and Al-Ahli (Saudi Pro League) ahead of Premiership flag day at the start of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details have yet to be confirmed but all of Celtic’s pre-season fixtures will almost certainly be made available for Celtic TV subscribers worldwide.

Queen’s Park Vs Celtic - The City Stadium (Friday, July 4, KO 7.45pm)

Ticket prices will be confirmed in due course

Cork City Vs Celtic - SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh (Tuesday, July 8, KO 6pm)

Ticket prices vary based on location. Adults are priced at €45, child €25 (South Stand lower), Adults €35, child €20 (South Stand upper), Adults €28, child €18 (East Terrance, Blackrock End)

Sporting CP Vs Celtic - Estadio do Algarve (Wednesday, July 16, KO TBC)

Ticket prices will be confirmed in due course

Celtic Vs Newcastle United - Celtic Park (Saturday, July 19, KO 3pm)

Tickets are priced at £25 for adults, £17 for concessions and £12 for kids under 13.

Celtic vs Como/Ajax/Al-Ahli - Lake Como (July 23-27, TBC)

Ticket prices will be confirmed in due course

Which Celtic players are on international duty?

Nine first-team players are currently away on international duty at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Ralston - Scotland Liam Scales - Republic of Ireland Adam Idah - Republic of Ireland Viljami Sinisalo - Finland Yang Hyun-jun - South Korea Kasper Schmeichel - Denmark Alistair Johnston - Canada Luis Palma - Honduras Marco Tilio - Australia

Which teams can Celtic face in Champions League qualifying?

Celtic will enter the Champions Path of Champions League qualifying play-off round as a SEEDED team alongside HNK Rijeka, Bodo/Glimt, FC Copenhagen, Red Star Belgrade and Ferencvaros. They have discovered their potential opponents and could face one of the following six unseeded teams in a two-legged tie:

FC Basel (Switzerland)

SK Sturm Graz (Austria)

FCSB (Romania)

Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan)

Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Lech Poznan (Poland)

The Hoops received a major boost after HNK Rijeka pipped rivals Dinamo Zagreb to the Croatian title by virtue of a better head-to-head record after finishing level on points, confirming Celtic’s status as one of the seeds. Their UEFA coefficient of 38.000 had left the Scottish champions in danger of slipping into the unseeded section of the draw, but that can no longer happen.

What are Celtic’s key dates ahead of the 2025/26 season?

Friday, June 20 - Scottish Premiership fixtures released

Scottish Premiership fixtures released August 2/3 - Scottish Premiership matchday one

Scottish Premiership matchday one Monday, August 4 - Champions League play-off round draw

Champions League play-off round draw August 19/20 - Champions League play-off round first leg

Champions League play-off round first leg August 26/27 - Champions League play-off round second leg

Champions League play-off round second leg Monday, September 1 - Scottish transfer window closes (7pm BST, subject to change)

Scottish transfer window closes (7pm BST, subject to change) May 16/17 - Scottish Premiership matchday 38