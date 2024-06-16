The 2023/24 Premiership season is now consigned to the history books as Celtic saw off the challenge of Rangers to become league champions once again.

Despite showing some promising signs under new manager Philippe Clement, Rangers fell short of their cross-city rivals and it was Brendan Rodgers that marked his first season back in charge of the Hoops by helping them secure the title for a third successive season.

Both sides of the Glasgow divide will look to boost their squads during the summer transfer ahead of what already looks to be an intriguing close season with both Rodgers and Clement facing some major calls over current players and potential additions.

But what of the players that will hope to remain at Celtic Park and Ibrox next season? With the help of TransferMarkt, we look at the top 25 highest rated players across the Premiership.

1 . Jack Butland (Rangers) TransferMarkt value: €3.00m | SNS Group

2 . John Souttar (Rangers) TransferMarkt value: €3.00m | SNS Group

3 . Mikey Johnston (Celtic) TransferMarkt value: €3.00m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images