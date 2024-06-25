Celtic have £7.6million bid for Euro 2024 player 'accepted' by European giants

Dominik Livakovic | Getty Images

Celtic are in the hunt for a replacement for Joe Hart this summer

Celtic have reportedly had a bid ‘accepted’ by Fenerbahce for goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

According to Turkish news outlet Fotomac, the Hoops’ bid of €9million (£7.6million) has been given the green light by the Turkish Super Lig giants.

Livakovic, who is 29-years-old, is apparently eager to leave Istanbul already despite only moving to his current team last year.

Fenerbahce are said to have lined up his replacement already in the form of Mattia Perin from Juventus.

Celtic could see Livakovic as someone to step into Joe Hart’s shoes following his retirement.

The Glasgow giants are in need of a new number one as they look to win the Scottish Premiership title ahead of rivals Rangers again next term.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer as they wait for the right players to come available.

Livakovic was in goal for Croatia in their latest Euro 2024 clash against Italy. However, his country have been knocked out of the tournament now in Germany after only picking up two points.

Their manager Zlatko Dalic wasn’t happy after their defeat on Monday evening and said: "I don't know whether it was the eight minutes of added time at the end, but you know, with FIFA and UEFA... We're a small country and no one gives us any thought so we have to stand up for ourselves.

"Eight minutes was a nonsense. You can't have eight minutes after that game.

"We had a penalty our way and I don't want to cause a fuss about what's going on, but I think Croatia need to be respected.

"It really hurts. It still hurts and it will still hurt over the coming days and months. It's not easy, but when we look at the situation in general, there are some days it's your day and some days it's not. That's football.

"We've been able to celebrate wins together down the years and now we need to stick together in defeat, with humility, albeit while keeping our heads high."

Livakovic has 56 caps under his belt so far in his career and helped them get to the World Cup final back in 2018, beating England in the semi-finals along the way.

The Zadar-born man started out at local side NK Zadar and rose up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for them at various different youth levels before NK Zagreb lured him away as a youngster in 2012.

He then broke into their first-team and went on to make 109 appearances in all competitions.

His performances alerted the attention of Dynamo Zagreb and they swooped in for him in 2016.

The stopper then became a key player at the Maksimir Stadium and played 293 games altogether.

He won the Croatian top flight six times, as well as both the Croatian Cup and SuperCup on two occasions each.

Fenerbahce signed him in August last year and he penned a bumper five-year deal in Turkey.

Livakovic was their number one in the last campaign and played 40 matches, 34 of which came in the league as they missed out on the title to Galatasaray.