The Ibrox loanee has created a favourable impression at EFL League One club Birmingham City

Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell was one of several out-of-favour players to depart Ibrox during the January transfer window - and fans of his new club are already raving about his performances.

Birmingham City supporters are calling on their club to turn the Englishman’s six-month loan move into a permanent deal after playing just THREE games for the EFL League One side.

The former Norwich City man - under contract with the Light Blues until the summer of 2026 - was told by Gers boss Philippe Clement he was free to leave the Govan giants last month.

And Dowell has wasted little time in creating a favourable impression south of the border after playing his part in the Blues’ last three victories, which included two starts against Rotherham United and Stevenage, and a substitute appearance against Huddersfield Town.

It seems the 27-year-old attacker has made a positive impact on the Birmingham fanbase, with supporters praising Dowell on social media to, with some going one step further by insisting the Midlands club turn his temporary move turned into a full transfer should he continue his impressive form.

One fans wrote on X: “Dowell has been brilliant in the 2 games. Feel we will be begging to sign him permanently in the summer if he keeps it up, while a second commented: “Reminds me a bit of a tall Bryan Hughes, similar silky style about him. Doesn’t get ruffled and I think he’ll pop up with a few goals too.”

In contrast, Rangers fans were left far from impressed by Dowell during his time in Scottish football and have made their feelings known. One supporter said: “Lads, you can have him and Davies on us. No catch. All yours.”

A second person added: “I cannot stress this enough - you will NOT need to bed. You will find us very accomodating. I doubt we’ll even demand a fee. In fact if you just don’t return him in July I honestly don’t think anyone from Rangers will even get in touch with you to find out out where he is.”

As part of the move, Dowell linked up with former Gers team mates Ben Davies, who is also on loan, and Scott Wright at St Andrew’s. Manager Chris Davies - formerly assistant at Celtic, Leicester City and Tottenham - has opted for a strong Scottish-based identity as they aim to secure a quickfire return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The likes of former Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata, ex-Hearts full-back Alex Cochrane, Scotland internationals Grant Hanley and Lyndon Dykes and one-time Motherwell favourite Lukas Jutkiewicz are all currently on the club’s books.