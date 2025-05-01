Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ayr United boss will join his business partner as they look to raise £20,000 for Children in Need later this year

Celtic hero Scott Brown will help his business partner complete a gruelling marathon challenge in aid of Children in Need.

The legendary former Hoops captain - who made over 400 appearances for the Parkhead club between 2007 and 2021 before hanging up his boots and stepping into management - will join Shaun Ennis as he embarks on a epic journey from London to Glasgow by running and cycling.

A fundraising target of £20,000 has been set for the challenge, which will begin in Leicester Square and finish at Pacific Quay later this year. Ennis will complete a marathon every day as well as cycling ahead of the long-standing BBC charity night in November.

Ennis also confirmed a number of special guests will be joining him and current Ayr United boss Brown is the first name to be announced, with the 39-year-old stating: “What a challenge this guy is taking on and I will join for some of it.”

Ennis commented: “I am going to run and cycle from Leicester Square in London to Pacific Quay in Glasgow. This will be a marathon a day plus mileage of a similar nature on a bike every day.”

The fundraising page reads: “Shaun Ennis, managing director of Digi Care Health UK, is taking on the challenge of a lifetime, running a marathon a day, with added cycling mileage, as he makes his way from Leicester Square in London to Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

“And he won’t be doing it alone, special guests will be joining Shaun along the route to show their support and help raise awareness.

“First confirmed special guest is former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown. This isn’t just a personal endurance test. Shaun is doing it all to raise vital funds for BBC Children in Need, supporting vulnerable children and young people across the UK.

“Every mile matters, every donation counts. Please dig deep and help Shaun raise significant funds for a truly great cause. Together, we can make a lasting difference, one step at a time.”

Since the challenge was launched, over £1,300 has already been raised via a JustGiving page. Children in Need will take place on November, 14.