Latest Celtic transfer news as they hunt for some new signings

Celtic are being patient with their recruitment as they wait for the right targets to become available.

The Hoops won the Scottish Premiership title once again last season and will be hoping to do the same again next time around.

In this latest transfer update regarding the Glasgow giants, SportsWorldGhana claim they are ‘keen’ on Sogndal Fotball attacker Edmund Baidoo. However, they aren’t the only team mentioned as potential suitors.

The report claims Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are in the race for his signature as they search for new faces under their new boss Fabian Hürzeler, who left FC. St Pauli to take over the Seagulls to replace Roberto De Zerbi.

Leeds United have also been credited with an interest. They remain in the Championship following their play-off final loss to Southampton at Wembley and Daniel Farke is sticking around as their manager. Meanwhile, Club Brugge in Belgium have also been linked.

Celtic could see Baidoo as a possible long-term addition and someone who could break into their first-team in the future. They would need to see off competition from elsewhere though to land his signature.

The 18-year-old plays in the second tier in Norway and is a key player already for Sogndal Fotball.

He scored nine goals and seven assists for his current team and is under contract until 2027. Therefore, they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services.

Celtic have been inactive on the transfer front so far this summer and haven’t signed anyone yet.

Their former striker Chris Sutton believes they shouldn’t wait too long and has recently written: “It’s all quiet at Parkhead on the transfer front but they can’t allow the summer to drift as there’s work to be done.

“Rodgers will know what he needs but he can add another striker to his shopping list as it looks like Oh Hyeon-gyu is on his way out. I actually think it’s a bit of a shame if he goes as there is a player there. Oh is raw and there is development needed.

“That’s not a formality but even if they do get him back, Celtic will need another forward as well. They’ll need three – maybe even four – strikers to fight on four fronts next term. Every side is on the lookout for strikers and sometimes you need to be patient.

“But Celtic also can’t afford to dither. If they can’t get first targets, move on to the next ones. They fly out to the US in the middle of July and Rodgers will be desperate to have some new faces on the plane.”

As Sutton alluded to, Celtic need some more competition and depth in attacking areas and although Baidoo is still young, he could provide some useful back-up.