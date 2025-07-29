The defensive midfielder has already gained senior experience in the Austrian Bundesliga and La Liga

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have reportedly made ‘initial contact’ with Premier League champions Liverpool over a potential loan-to-buy deal for highly-rated midfield prospect Stefan Bajcetic.

The Hoops have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old over the past 24 hours, with the youngster sitting out of the Anfield club’s pre-season trip to Asia due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to multiple reports, Liverpool are open to selling Bajcetic on a permanent basis this summer if their valuation of the player is met, but Celtic chiefs have held talks over a loan with a possible option/obligation to buy clause.

Capped five times by Spain at Under-21 level, Bajcetic is also eligible to represent Serbia. He has already gained senior experience during separate loan spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas since the Reds brought him to Merseyside in December 2020.

The former Celta Vigo youth product initially joined Liverpool’s academy but made his first-team breakthrough in August 2022 as a substitute in the 9-0 Premier League rout of Bournemouth.

Discussions are understood to be at an early stage with no agreement in place as of yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bajcetic is primarily a defensive midfielder, who can also be deployed as a centre-back. It’s expected that Liverpool will make a decision his future once their summer tour concludes.

Six new faces have checked in at Celtic Park so far this summer, with Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren, Hayato Inamura, Ross Doohan, Callum Osmand and Shin Yamada arriving.

And there’s been no shortage of departures as Brendan Rodgers reshapes his squad ahead of the new season, which gets underway against St Mirren on Sunday.