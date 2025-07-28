The Go Ahead Eagles rising star is wanted by a number of other Eredivise clubs as well as the Scottish champions

Celtic have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Jakob Breum after the coveted playmaker opened the door to a potential move to Parkhead this summer.

The 21-year-old rising star is on Brendan Rodgers radar, with the Hoops already having two offers of around £1.5 million and £3m rejected by his parent club Go Ahead Eagles.

It’s claimed the the Dutch outfit are seeking closer to £6.5m for the winger as they refuse to budge over an exit for one of their brightest young prospects.

Breum earned plenty of plaudits after hitting 10 goals and six assists last season, despite missing three months of the campaign due to a foot injury.

The Eredivisie club’s sporting director Jan Willem van Dop has informed interested parties of the Eagles’ stance, admitting earlier this month: “He’s on the radar of top clubs in the Netherlands. He’s obviously turned out to be a real crowd-pleaser.”

Celtic are in the market for attacking reinforcements after Nicolas Kuhn was sold to ambitious Italian side Como for a fee in excess of £17m, while Jota remains sidelined until the end of the year.

Breum open to furthering his career in the near future

Speaking ahead of the summer window opening, the Dutch youth international admitted he would be open to furthering his career elsewhere in the near future.

He recently told TV 2: “Of course I have ambitions to try myself at a higher level, but when that is, time will tell. I'm not just going to play a few good months and then take the next step. I can still develop even more here, so I'm not in a hurry to get away.

“I'm very open to the next step. It all depends on what offers come in. It's not like I have certain leagues that I just have to go to. But of course I'm aiming for as high a level as possible because it's the dream to play against the very best.”

‘Special’ Jakob Breum has a touch of ‘extra class’

It comes after former FC Twente and Go Ahead Eagles boss Jan van Staa declared he isn’t surprised that are host of top clubs are keeping tabs on the player. He reckons Breum could easily fetch a fee in excess of £7m.

“You know what it is about Breum? Every club is looking for something special... and Breum is certainly special. I am not saying he will have the same career as Dusan Tadic, but he reminds me of him and Twente sold him for £7 million.

“Breum has already played a lot of games for a young player. It would be a lot of money for him, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if a big club would pay that.

“Look at his form last season and his potential. If I really wanted to find a special player in the Netherlands, he’d be on that list. You’re looking for extra class and this guy has extra class.”