Both players impressed during last week’s Como Cup friendly tournament in Italy

Chris Sutton admits “time will tell” if new signings Benjamin Nygren and Shin Yamada prove to be bargain buys and success stories at Celtic as he offered his take on the attacking duo.

Swedish international winger Nygren, 24, joined on the Hoops earlier in the summer on a five-year deal from Danish side FC Nordsjælland for a fee in the region of £1.7 million.

Versatile Japanese forward Yamada, 25, recently put pen to paper on a four-year contract and cost just £1.5m from Kawasaki Frontale in his homeland.

Both attackers impressed during last week’s Como Cup friendly tournament in Italy, with the latter converting the clinching penalty on his debut in the 5-3 shootout win over Saudi champions Al-Ahli, which sealed a third-place finish for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

“Time will tell,” Sutton told GlasgowWorld when asked if both players have the potential to excite the Celtic fanbase this season. “Nygren has certainly come in with a good reputation. I think it’s a wait and see.

“With Shin, it’s a case of I don’t think last season was great for him. I’ve watched video footage like everyone else has on YouTube - even I look brilliant on YouTube in certain clips!

“His finishing looks very good, but if you look at his numbers last season, they weren’t so good. He’s not a kid anymore, he’s in his mid-20s.

“The issue you have at Celtic is that when you come into the side and get your opportunity, you need to hit the ground running because of the pressure to win games.

“People will be looking at that signing and think, ‘Well, he doesn’t cost a lot of money’ if things don’t work out. They’ll have their own view, but then Daizen Maeda didn’t cost a lot of money either and now look at the player he’s turned into.

“My big worry is if anything happened at this moment of time to somebody like Maeda and others don’t hit the ground running then Celtic are going to be worse of.”

Asked for his thoughts on the current state of Celtic’s squad heading into the big Premiership kick-off this weekend, Sutton reckons the champions are in a weaker condition than last term.

He admitted: “There’s still work to be done in the transfer market. If you look at the squad as a whole going into the new season, I think it’s a little bit light.

“And based on what Brendan Rodgers has said so far, I think he feels the same. It’s fair to say the current squad aren’t as strong right now as they were at the end of last season. That’s not ideal but there’s still plenty of time left in the window.

“Celtic sold Kyogo in January and they haven’t managed to replace him. As I said, if anything happens to Daizen Maeda then the club are going to be in a bit of bother.

“Whether Brendan goes with Adam Idah, I still think the jury’s out a little bit. Towards the end of last season, Brendan was leaving him out of big games after Kyogo had gone, so I still think he’s in the development phase. It might be a big season for him, but in saying that he still got 20 goals last season, which was impressive.

“Losing Nicolas Kuhn as well and Jota getting injured, Celtic are short in a number of areas so there feels like there’s a lot of work to be done to get to the level where Brendan wants them to be.

“Celtic won the league in the first half of last season, won 16 of the first 18 games and started like a house on fire. There was real momentum there going into the season, but it doesn’t quite feel like that at the moment.

“And they didn’t have the burden of the Champions league qualifiers last season. We know how enormous they are for the club, so they’ve got to navigate their way through that tie when it comes and a tricky start to the domestic campaign against St Mirren.”