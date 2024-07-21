Brendan Rodgers of Celtic | Getty Images

The latest transfer window headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers are getting stuck into their pre-season action as they prepare to lock horns once again for another title bid in the Scottish Premiership. The Hoops enjoyed a statement 4-0 win over DC United on their home soil in Washington but the Light Blues were handed a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United at Murrayfield.

The two Glasgow rivals will continue to work on their pre-season preparations as well as navigate the transfer window, which is still very much open for business. Let’s see what what latest talk is on the summer rumour mill.

Liverpool the latest link with Celtic star

Celtic have finally gotten stuck into their recruitment but they need to consider those who could also be leaving Parkhead this summer. A number of key players have been attracting attention this window and Matt O’Riley is one of the main names in the spotlight.

Several clubs have been monitoring his situation and now, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are one of the latest to show interest in his services. After bagging 19 goals and 18 assists for the Hoops in all competitions last summer, it’s not hard to see why teams are flocking to sign O’Riley. The midfielder currently has three years left on his contract and is valued at €20 million (£16.8 million) by Transfermarkt.

‘Atalanta is the team that moved first for him but the race for Celtic player is still open. Liverpool and Atlético Madrid are well-informed about the situation of the midfielder,” Galetti wrote on social media.

Rangers backed to sign Kilmarnock ace

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has backed his old side to pursue Kilmarnock’s rising star David Watson. The Gers have already completed the signing of 21-year-old Connor Barron from Aberdeen and they are also linked with Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller.

The eagerness to invest in young talent has got Ferguson eyeing up another rising starlet for their ranks this summer in 19-year-old Watson.

“I’d also like to see if we could maybe test the water with the boy Watson at Kilmarnock, who’s a terrific player,” he told Ibrox News. “Again another midfielder. You need that identity in terms of bringing in Scottish players.”

Watson missed out on just two Scottish Premiership fixtures last season and featured in all games during Rangers’ Scottish FA Cup and Scottish League Cup runs. The midfielder contributed five goals and three assists in all competitions along the way.