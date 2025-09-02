Former Liverpool winger joined Premier League rivals Bournemouth for an initial £20m with a further £5m in add-ons last month

When it comes to players with a high ceiling, Scotland have been fortunate to unearth generational talents such as Kieran Tierney, Billy Gilmour and Lennon Miller in recent years.

Former Celtic youth starlet Ben Gannon Doak is the latest name at the forefront of every Scotland fan’s mind. A player who has earned comparisons to Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah, the 19-year-old winger is known for his fearless mentality and electric pace.

Doak recently completed his £25 million transfer to fellow English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth - linking up his Ryan Christie in the process - as he seeks more regular game time.

It’s a move that has sparked plenty of social media reaction and Christie admits Doak’s decision to join the Cherries will almost certainly aid his exciting development.

“It's a brilliant move for him and I'm delighted we've got another Scotsman through the door finally,” Christie said. “He's been great since he came in, I think it's a great move for him in his career. He's such a talented player, he's so positive on the ball, and he's a difference maker in games, to be honest, which at club level we need.

“We need him internationally as well. He's the type of player that we probably don't make too many of in Scotland, the kind of pesky attacking winger, and he’s hit the ground running at Bournemouth.

“Probably for him in his career, moving on from Liverpool... I know he's had a really good loan move (to Middlesbrough), but he’s come out of that shadow of being the youngster coming through and establishing himself as a first team player at a Premier League club, it’s a great step for him.

“Like I said, he’s the type of player who can change a game. You’ve seen that in games already playing for Scotland. Our fans have taken a liking to him because of how positive he is on the ball and he’s in an environment here where we’re only going to boost that and try to compliment him as a player.

“The gaffer wants to do that as well, so I’m sure he’ll play his part over this campaign.”

How Ryan Christie found out about Doak’s imminent arrival at Bournemouth

Christie confessed he had heard transfer murmurs that his international team-mate was close to joining him on the South Coast - but not from the man himself. Instead, it was Doak’s Anfield colleague Andy Robertson that let the cat out of the bag.

“I’ve definitely tried to take him under my wing!” Christie beamed. “I didn’t speak to him before the move, to be honest. He was keeping it all quite hush-hush.

“But I was getting whispers from his team-mate Andy, that was about it. I was asked a couple of questions about him from the guys at Bournemouth, which from my side were all positive from my time playing with him for the national team.

“He’s got a big future ahead of him, hopefully at Bournemouth. Very loud, straight away, he’s straight in the door and I think a few of the boys made comments that they realised now that my accent’s a bit of a pretend Scottish one compared to him. I don’t think anybody can understand a word he’s saying, but maybe that’s where I come in as the translator.”