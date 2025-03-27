Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend after the international break

Celtic have the chance to freshen up their ranks this summer with some new faces when the next transfer window opens for business.

They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door later this year to help free up space and funds. The Hoops are sat top of the Scottish Premiership table right now as they close in on another title under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Hearts following the international break.

Celtic favourite ‘badly advised’ over exit

Celtic were dealt a blow in January when key man Kyogo Furuhashi was sold to Rennes. He has since struggled to make an impact over in France and the move to Ligue 1 hasn’t worked out too well for him so far.

Keith Wyness, who is the former CEO of Everton and Aberdeen, has delivered his verdict on the transfer and has said, as per a report by Football Insider: “It was weird. He went to Rennes and one of the theories was that he needed to get in Ligue 1, supposedly one of the top leagues in Europe, which I question, in order to get national selection for Japan.

“He was scoring goals for Celtic and wasn’t getting picked. Obviously, it hasn’t worked out. It doesn’t seem that he’s happy. I think he was a lot happier from what I could tell at Celtic. Which player wouldn’t be happy when you’re scoring goals and getting the adulation he was? I think he’s better off back at Celtic.

He added to have heard the price it would take for Kyogo to return to Celtic: “I think I’ve seen £3.5million. It’s a no-brainer to take him back to Celtic for me. I think that he would see himself playing well in Europe again next year. I think he will get in the Japan national team. It just may be that they’ve got an abundance of talent in the particular position that he’s playing in.

“I’m afraid that happens sometimes in your career. I hope it wasn’t his agent that recommended him to go to France because, if it was, he’s been badly advised. I think he’s better off coming back to Celtic and igniting that fun again and seeing him play.”

Kyogo Furuhashi’s impact at Celtic

Celtic landed Kyogo in 2021 under former boss Ange Postecoglou. Prior to his switch to Scotland, he caught the eye at Vissel Kobe in the J-League. He adapted well to life in a new country and became a key player for the Hoops almost immediately.

The Japan international, who has made 23 caps for his country so far in his career, made 165 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants and scored 85 goals, 12 of which came earlier this season. However, he was given the green light to leave when Rennes came calling.

His exit from Celtic Park paved the way for Jota to return to the club following his stint in Saudi Arabia. However, they have still missed Kyogo’s influence and quality and if there was the possibility of bringing him back, that is surely something Rodgers would explore. He has played only four times for his new team and hasn’t scored.