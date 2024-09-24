Craig Levein has been sacked by St Johnstone after a run of four successive defeats. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The latest news from the Premiership as a Celtic legend is linked with St Johnstone and claims are made over the future of a Rangers star.

Celtic legend Scott Brown is reportedly under consideration to succeed former Hearts manager Craig Levein after he parted company with Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

The 59-year-old was appointed as manager of the Saints last November and led the club to tenth placed finish last season. However, their current campaign has got off to a slow start after Levein’s side won just one of their opening five games. A 2-0 away defeat against Hibernian proved to be the final straw and Levein was sacked last week with coaches Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland taking interim charge for Saturday's 3-3 at Ross County. Despite a poor start to his first full season in charge, Levein admitted there was some surprise when Saints owner Adam Webb opted to dispense with his services.

Speaking after his departure was confirmed, the former Scotland boss told BBC Sportsound: "It was a surprise, but I've been in this movie before and no doubt I'll be in it again, if I get back in. I do think the performances have been good. Results haven't been as good as the performances. Five sendings-off didn't help and we had a few injuries. I thought the team was competing in every match, but it's Adam's club and he's decided it's time for me to go. I think Adam was looking at the bigger picture. I got on alright with him, but the priorities for me were about improving the squad and getting results.”

With thoughts now turning towards Levein’s successor, the Daily Record has revealed the Saints hierarchy are meeting on Tuesday to identify their targets after receiving a ‘flood of applications’. An initial meeting held in the aftermath of Levein’s departure is said to have seen Ayr United boss Brown, Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven and Larne’s title-winning manager Tiernan Lynch all discussed as possible candidates. Brown has been in charge of Ayr since January and has led The Honest Men to the top of the Championship table after winning four and drawing three of their first seven games this season.

Rangers outcast rejected summer offers

Rangers were unsuccessful in several attempts to offload Ianis Hagi during the summer transfer window.

Romanian outlet Spot have claimed Hagi rejected a number of loan proposals from the Ibrox hierarchy as they looked to offload the former Alaves loan star during the close-season. Hagi is said to have wanted to either depart in a permanent move or remain at Ibrox and fight for his place under Philippe Clement. The attacking midfielder has scored 16 goals and provided 21 assists in 99 appearances in all competitions for Rangers but is yet to appear this season and is currently believed to be training with the club’s B team. The report goes on to claim there will be another attempt to sell or loan Hagi during the January transfer window as the Romania international continues to find himself out of Clement’s plans.