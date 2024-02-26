Celtic legend raids former club for loan signing

Scott Brown was appointed Ayr United manager on January 23, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract with The Honest Men (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Celtic legend Scott Brown praised Hoops goalkeeper Josh Clarke after the youngster made the first appearance of a loan spell at Ayr United on Saturday afternoon.

Brown was appointed as manager of the Championship club last month following his departure from English third tier side Fleetwood Town and has won one of his first four games in charge of the Somerset Park club. The latest of those games came on Saturday when Brown's men fell to a 2-1 home defeat against title contenders Raith Rovers as Brown handed a debut to Celtic youngster Clarke as he stepped in for regular number one Robbie Mutch, who is facing 'two to three weeks' on the sidelines with an arm injury.

Brown praised his new addition in the aftermath of the defeat, saying: "Josh did well - he's steady and we always knew he would be that way. That's what we've been looking to bring in. Robbie's tweaked his pec and will be out for two to three weeks so we needed someone to challenge Charlie (Albinson), and to be fair I thought Josh was calm and composed."