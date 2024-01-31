The latest transfer stories involving Celtic and Rangers.

The January transfer window has a habit of producing some of its biggest stories in the final few days and that could well prove to be the case this month for both Celtic and Rangers.

The Hoops have had a fairly quiet window in terms of incomings with German winger Nicolas Kuhn being the only high profile arrival from Rapid Vienna.

Much of the talk around Parkhead has been dominated by talks of outgoing and while Rocco Vata and Matt O’Riley are poised to stay with the Hoops beyond the winter, the same cannot yet be said of summer signing Gustaf Lagerbielke.

The Swedish defender signed for the Hoops in the summer, but has struggled to make the desired impact since his arrival from IF Elfsborg. Overall, the defender has made just six league appearances in the league and has fallen behind both Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales in the pecking order.

Reports from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims that both Leece and Genoa have been keeping tabs on the defender in recent weeks - while Sky Sport had even claimed that the former had begun contract talks over a potential loan-to-buy offer.

However, a new report from Sky Sports now claims that talks between the two parties have reached a stumbling block and a new change of events could even lead to the player remaining at Celtic until the end of the season due to a recent injury to Carter-Vickers.

Ex-Rangers star could have contract frozen as he refuses to leave club

Ryan Kent was one of the standout names in Gerrard’s title winning Rangers team back in 2020/21 and also helped the team reach a Europa League final the following year.However, he is currently struggling in Turkey and is believed to have fallen out with manager İsmail Kartal.

Kent has endured a disastrous start to life at new club Fenerbahce - making just seven league appearances with six of those coming from the subs bench.

Kent has been frozen out of the Istanbul club’s plans in recent weeks and has been linked with a variety of different clubs in recent weeks - ranging from Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq to Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

However, new reports from TRT Spor claim that Kent is refusing to leave Fenerbahce in a bizarre twist that could even lead to his contract being frozen.

