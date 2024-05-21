Celtic linked with another Joe Hart replacement in free agent 8 cap international

Koen Casteels, Goalkeeper of VfL Wolfsburg shoots the ball during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Darmstadt 98 at Volkswagen Arena on May 04, 2024 (Pic: Getty)

As the official opening of the summer transfer window gets closer and closer there continues to be plenty of speculation about Celtic’s pursuit of a new first-choice goalkeeper.

The Hoops gave Joe Hart a fitting send off at Celtic Park last weekend as the former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur stopper calls time on his illustrious playing career in this weekend’s Scottish Chip final at Hampden Park. It means that a new keeper is expected to be the main transfer priority for the Scottish champions this summer and there has been no shortage of names linked with moves to Glasgow’s east end.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have also been linked with the likes of Southampton’s Alex McCarthy and Turkish international Ugurcan Cakir. Etienne Vaessen of Waalwijk, Burnley’s Arijanet Muric and veteran former Chelsea man Asmir Begovic are just a few more of the names who have been discussed an now yet another player has joined the growing list.

Per a report from the Daily Mail, the latest stopper on Celtic’s list of potential Joe Hart replacements is Belgian international Koen Casteels. It would certainly be a shrewd move with the 6ft’6 stopper set to become a free agent this summer.

The 31-year old came through the ranks at Genk in his homeland but moved to Germany in 2011 when he joined Hoffenheim where he spent four seasons which also included a loan spell at Werder Bremen. It was in 2015 that Casteels moved to VfL Wolfsburg where he has been a regular between the sticks ever since, making over 250 appearances whole also earning eight caps for the Belgian men’s international team.

