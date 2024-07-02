Celtic make major changes ahead of return of Rangers supporters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This season will finally see the return of away supporters at Glasgow derbies.

Celtic Park is set to undergo a number of changes as the home of the reigning Premiership champions prepares for the return of Rangers supporters next season.

Supporters of both Glasgow giants have been unable to attend away fixtures at Celtic Park and Ibrox in recent seasons but an agreement has been reached that will see both clubs represented in eagerly anticipated derby fixtures during the upcoming season. With the new campaign now just a month away, Celtic have begun to make amendments to their famous old home including new gates and access steps as they look to carry out work that was hinted at by SPFL chief executive officer Neil Doncaster as he discussed the possible return of supporters to derby clashes in a recent interview.

He said: "Yeah, it's very important that if we can have away fans at games then that happens and we were pleased to announce earlier this year that we expected to see the return of away fans at Rangers Celtic derby games. There's some work needs to be completed over the summer to make that happen so we reached out to both those clubs to get an update on those works and we're certainly hopeful that we'll see the return of away fans to those fixtures this season."

There were further details on Glasgow City Council website as a report reveals Celtic did apply for permission over the "installation of security gates and fencing, alterations to existing fencing with formation of gates and new access steps." That permission was eventually given by the authorities but there were conditions agreed including Celtic ensuring the gates did not open onto a public walkway.