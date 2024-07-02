The star is wanted in the EFL | SNS Group

Birmingham City are one club said to have transfer interest in the Rangers star.

A former England international says Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been identified as someone possibly instrumental to Birmingham City’s ambitions.

The centre-back was placed into a fight for his position at Ibrox towards the end of last season under boss Philippe Clement. Rumours of Saudi Arabian interest have appeared, while former Celtic coach and current Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is said to want him at the League One club.

Carlton Palmer knows Goldson - who won the Premiership with Rangers in 2021 - is a big earner and can see why Birmingham City would be interested. He told Football League World: “Birmingham City will be intent on trying to get back to the Championship at the first attempt, and they see the experience of Connor as being very instrumental in that.

“He is one of the biggest earners at Glasgow Rangers, and he was a mainstay under Steven Gerrard, but recently he hasn't been in favour with the manager, and was left out of the side towards the end of the season. He could be open to offers, and ex-Celtic boss Chris Davies - who is now manager of Birmingham City - is looking at bringing him in.”

Former Rangers and Birmingham City boss Alex McLeish thinks highly of the defender. He told the Scottish Sun: “Connor has had a great spell at Rangers and has played for them at the highest level possible, a European final.

“He has immense experience, and he strikes me as the type who will share that experience with others at the club. He’s had a wonderful time at Rangers over six years, and has shown everyone what he can do and what he’s capable of. You won’t hear a bad word from me about centre-halves! And Connor has certainly done everything that’s been asked of him at Ibrox.

“He’s scored a goal or two, he’s been a threat at set-pieces, and I have always admired his style of play. He’s been at Rangers for a long time when you think about the modern game, and look at the way players come and go. It says a lot about him to have that longevity there.