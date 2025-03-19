Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers had revealed the former Sheffield United star was carrying a “slight calf knock” last week

Celtic defender Auston Trusty has been forced to pull out of the United States national team after failing to shake off from a calf injury that prevented him from featuring in Sunday’s Old Firm Premiership clash against Rangers.

The Hoops centre-back won’t recover in time to play for Mauricio Pochettino’s men against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals on Thursday and he would have been rated doubtful to face either Mexico or Canada on Sunday in the final or third-place match.

As a result, the former Sheffield United star has withdrawn from the squad following his latest setback, but his central defensive partner Cameron Carter-Vickers is expected to start both games under the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Celtic will now monitor the 26-year-old’s fitness closely, with manager Brendan Rodgers - who had to start fringe man Maik Nawrocki against Rangers with Liam Scales also missing out - hopeful Trusty will be back in time for their next league fixture against Heart of Midlothian after the international break.

Meanwhile, Daizen Maeda has eased fears of a potential injury after sitting out of a training session with Japan on Tuesday. The speedy attacker, who scored his 29th goal of the campaign in the 3-2 derby loss to Rangers, was given an individual programme as a precautionary measure after suffering a minor knock at the weekend.

However, it appears that there’s no lasting damage caused, with the player returning to full training with his international teammates ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Maeda - strong favourite to scoop the Scottish ‘Player of the Year’ awards this season - can help his country to qualify for the 2026 finals with a victory tomorrow evening. Rodgers’ decision to switch him into a more central striking role following Kyogo Furuhashi’s January move to French side Rennes has proved a masterstroke, but he’s expected to start out on the wing for Japan over the coming days.