The North London club has reportedly drafted up two options as potential successors to their Aussie manager

As pressure continues to mount on Ange Postecoglou in North London, Tottenham are understood to have lined up two experienced Premier League bosses as potential replacements to succeed the former Celtic manager.

Amid a season of struggles, the Australian finds himself in hot water after failing to win any of his last three league games against Manchester City, Bournemouth and most recently Fulham at the weekend.

Postecoglou managed to survive a tumultuous run of form throughout December and January before things went from bad to worse when Spurs crashed out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup within three days in early February.

With only Europa League silverware now up for grabs after scraping past Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 last week, another defeat at Craven Cottage on Sunday has ramped up the pressure even more on the 59-year-old, whose side languish way down in 14th spot in the Premier League table.

Only goal difference prevents Tottenham for falling even further down the standings and should club officials decide to sack the frustrated Aussie - who clashed with a fan in the latest heated exchange he’s been involved in on Sunday - they have reportedly drafted up two options as successors.

According to The Telegraph, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva are the standout candidates among the club’s hierarchy to end Tottenham long trophy drought. Silva was in the home dugout as Fulham ran out 2-0 winners, while AFC Bournemouth boss Iraola has impressed with the job he’s doing on the south coast.

Both clubs are in the FA Cup quarter-finals and are dreaming of Wembley glory in May and while Postecoglou’s future is NOT totally dependent on winning the Europa League, a quarter-final exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt is unlikely to help his cause.

That potential outcome could lead Spurs chiefs to wield the axe and go after either Iraola or Silva, with the latter’s future already in doubt amid suggestions both parties could be open to parting ways at the end of the current campaign.

Silva’s contract runs until 2026, but there have been rumours of a £6 million release clause. As for Iraola, the Cherries are expected to ‘fight hard’ to keep hold of the Spaniard, who is expected to be in high demand in the summer. It’s claimed he would be ‘interested’ in the possibility of managing Tottenham.