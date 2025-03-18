The Polish central defender was brought in from the cold to start Sunday’s 3-2 Old Firm defeat alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stewart has analysed Celtic outcast Maik Nawrocki’s role in Hamza Igamane’s winner for Rangers during Sunday’s Old Firm derby - admitting there was an understandable “nervousness” in his performance.

The forgotten Hoops defender has barely featured under Brendan Rodgers over the last 12 months, but he was thrown in at the deep end to partner mainstay Cameron Carter-Vickers against the Ibrox side at the weekend with both Auston Trusty and Liam Scales missing out through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers praised the Polish centre-back for playing the full 90 minutes given his lack of competitive game time in the wake of the five-goal thriller at Parkhead, but former Celtic star and No.2 Johan Mjallby was the first to point out that Nawrocki looked extremely “rusty”.

The Swede could understands why Nawrocki’s display would be below-par, but he doesn't believe the stopper took enough responsibility during the game before pointing to Rodgers’ playing style as another factor that doesn’t suit the 24-year-old.

Speaking on the Scottish Football Social Club, Mjallby said: “I didn't think he was that clever, which is understandable. He hasn't played many games in the last 12-14 months. To come in and be really solid and important for the team is difficult. I agree, I didn't think he took the responsibility.

“Yes he tried but he doesn't suit and isn't the best ball player on the pitch for the way Brendan Rodgers wants to build up from the back. It's not going to be Nawrocki's forte to do that. The disappointing side is then you need to be rock solid defensively without the ball, and I didn't think he was. He looked rusty and a little nervous and he didn't really have an impact for me anyway in the defence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow pundit Stewart was in agreement, admitting: “The winning goal where Alistair Johnston slips as well. Watching that again, I look at Nawrocki and he doesn't want to go engage but neither is he actually holding the play up. He drops around 10-yards off and never affects what Igamane is doing.

“Okay he doesn't want to commit and over commit and be the last line of defence and beaten. But he drops so far off - and it isn't a huge surprise as he hasn't played a lot - but he looked nervous, didn't want to get involved in it and almost wanted to try fade away.”

Stewart added: “This is not to level huge criticism on Nawrocki but he never looked comfortable in possession. A lot of that was down to the way Rangers set up. You could tell there was a nervousness in his play. He is not the most comfortable and cultured on the ball anyway and he didn't have those easy passes to build his game. It never looked controlled.”

Commenting on Nawrocki’s performance in his post-match interview, Rodgers stated: “I thought he'd done really well. I said that to him afterwards in the changing room. There weren't too many highlights for us. But certainly for him, for a guy that's not played virtually for a year, it shows you how well he's trained and how professional he's been. So I thought he'd done really, really well to last the game.”