The Tunisian international declared he has known about Celtic’s transfer interest for some time after signing a five-year deal

New signing Sebastian Tounekti has vowed to bring a fresh approach to Celtic’s frontline as he opened up on the dramatic nature of his £5.5 million Deadline Day move.

The Norwegian-born Tunisia international put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Hoops only minutes before transfer window slammed shut - with the switch taking place just over 24 hours after playing his final game for Swedish side Hammarby IF.

Tounekti - a 23-year-old winger - spent much of the early part of his career in Norway, during which he lifted two league titles with Bodø/Glimt. And the Hoops’ new number 23 is intent on adding a new dimension to Brendan Rodgers’ attack.

He told Celtic TV: “It's an amazing feeling. It’s been a crazy day but I’m really happy to be here and to be a Celtic player. My plan is to get to know the team and to get to know everyone in the club.

“I've known about the interest for a long time. I played yesterday (Sunday) for Hammarby, and then everything moved so fast. But when I heard there was a possibility of joining Celtic, I was ready.

“Of course, I am here to help the team. I’m here to win games. For me, I want to develop and being at Celtic is the best place. I think I can develop here and to be in a club that wins games and titles is the best thing for a player at my age.”

“I’m a typical dribbler, I like to attack, I don’t like to pass back when I have the chance to attack. I like to take on players, try to make something happen and of course try to produce goals and assists because, at the end of the day, it’s about winning games. I’m looking forward to helping the team.

“I know this is a massive club. When you speak about Celtic, you know it’s a historic club. They win titles almost every year and it’s such a big club so it’s a big honour to be a part of this great club.”