Celtic are nearing their next deal with Champions League football the target.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Marcelo Saracchi, as Brendan Rodgers looks set to sanction an exit.

The Hoops are currently in Kazakhstan after a lengthy journey for the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie with Kairat Almaty. Fans aimed their anger at the board last week amid a slow recruitment period but in the final week of the window, it looks as if the wheels are beginning to turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Daily Record, Uruguayan left-back Saracchi is on his way. He is currently at Boca Juniors but chances have been at a premium of late, building up European experience with RB Leipzig, Galatasaray and most recently Levante in Spain before joining the Argentinian giants in 2023.

Marcelo Saracchi to Celtic transfer latest

An added element of the deal coming as a shock is an extended contract in Argentina for Saracchi, as his parent club look to protect his value. It’s a move that will allow summer signing Hayato Inamura out on loan. Rodgers has already said that the Japanese defender who played left-back in Saturday’s 3-0 Premiership win versus Livingston needs a loan move to fully get up to speed with the demands that come with playing regularly for the champions.

It’s stated in the report: “Celtic are on the brink of securing the signing of Marcelo Saracchi. The 27-year-old Uruguayan is bound for Glasgow after an agreement was reached with Boca Juniors to green light his switch to Glasgow. And Saracchi, in a surprise move, is signing an extension with Boca before sealing a season-long loan in Glasgow without an option to buy.

“The Argentina are seeking added protection over the former Leipzig man's contract and Celtic will pay a fee of around £75,000 and his wage packet during his time in Glasgow. Saracchi played against Celtic twice while with the Germans and will act as Kieran Tierney's understudy and allow the Premiership champions to green light a loan exit for Hayato Inamura.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who could Celtic sign next in transfer window?

Saracchi is set to be the next Celtic signing and winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha could be next as he closes in on a move from Royal Antwerp in Belgium. For now, Celtic boss Rodgers has a Champions League tussle to contend with as he aims to guide the club back to the lucrative league phase.

He said: “Every player, every coach, every manager wants to work at the highest level of club football, and for us that is the Champions League. For me it’s not about don’t worry about failing, it’s worry about performance because if you think so much on the consequence, then it can paralyse you. That’s not something that we want to do. We have to play our game, play the football that we’ve played in a lot of the league games this year, and if we can take that into the game, then we’ve got a fantastic chance of qualification.

'We’ve come here on the back of a good win at the weekend, with some of the guys getting game-time.' The travel and the preparation has gone very well, so we’ll have a nice session this evening to have our final preparation. We’re all focused on the game but, like I said, if you overthink it, and I felt we probably did that a little bit in the first half, you don’t play with the freedom. So we know what’s at stake, it’s very clear, but the only way you get to where you want to get to is by playing how we want to.”