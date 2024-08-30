Luke McCowan became Celtic's final Deadline Day signing on a three-year deal from Dundee | SNS Group

The Dundee midfielder was subject of a series of failed bids from Premiership rivals Hibs before Celtic swooped late in the day

Celtic have rounded off a hectic end to Deadline Day by pushing a £1 million plus add-ons deal over the line for Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan.

The Hoops managed to outbid Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian to secure the 26-year-old’s services on a three-year contract, after the Easter Road club has a series of offers knocked back by Dens Park chiefs. It’s understood Hibs’ fourth and final bid of around £800,000 was rejected just hours before Celtic had a last-gasp bid accepted.

McCowan began his career at Ayr United before moving to Tayside on a free transfer in 2021. In that time he experienced relegation before playing a key role in Dundee’s Championship-winning side in 2023. Under Tony Docherty, he was moved into a central midfield role and was a near ever-present for the Dark Blues.

McCowan was named as the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Players’ Player of the Year’ last season after scoring an impressive 10 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions. He also took over the captain’s armband towards the end of the campaign.

A verbal agreement was reached with the player at around 10pm, one hour before the window was due to close and the Scottish champions managed to submit a deal sheet in the nick of time to allow club officials additional time to complete any outstanding paperwork.

Rodgers commented: “We are really happy to welcome Luke to Celtic. He is a player with great ability, energy and commitment and we are sure he will be a very positive addition to our squad.”