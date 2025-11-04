The interim Celtic boss has indicated he would be open to a longer-term Parkhead future.

After Celtic’s 3-1 win over Rangers in the League Cup, fan favourite gaffer Martin O’Neill said he’s ‘secretly enjoyed’ being back on the touchline.

The 73-year old has now won back-to-back domestic fixtures since taking over from Brendan Rodgers and while insisting during the start of his tenure he would only be the caretaker, as the wins continue he appears to be becoming more and more tempted at the idea of staying. The Hoops faithful echoed his name around Hampden at the full-time whistle against Rangers after the win.

According to the bookies, O’Neill is now favourite to replace Rodgers permanently, with Kieran McKenna, Ange Postecoglou, Lee Carsley and Robbie Keane all also in contention. At a club on the verge of crisis, O’Neill and interim number two, Shaun Maloney have successfully steadied the ship so far.

Despite the fact he is in the running for the top job, at his age, O’Neill would have many factors to consider if Dermot Desmond wanted him on a permanent basis. The trials and tribulations of football management can be a stressful gig, especially at a club the size of Celtic. Ex Manchester United scout, Mick Brown remains very well-connected within British football, he believes that O’Neill staying on in the East End of Glasgow would be ‘unlikely’.

O’Neill has ‘doubts for the full-time role’

According to Football Insider, Brown said: “Honestly, I think it (O’Neill staying) would be unlikely, based on what he’s said about the job and the fact he’s gone in there as an interim, I can’t see him taking on the permanent job, even if he does well during this spell.

“It might be that he could extend his stay on a short-term basis, maybe until the end of the season. From the directors’ point of view, that might be a decision which suits them because they don’t end up with somebody making demands of them like Rodgers did.

“Obviously, I don’t know how he’s looking at it, but I think he’ll have doubts over a full-time role. There are options there for him, if he wants to stay on a short-term basis while they line up somebody to replace him, I think it would make a lot of sense.”

O’Neill will ‘do this job then call it a day’

While the veteran boss claimed only last week when he was given the interim role that he was just a placeholder until Desmond found his new man, the elation of an Old Firm victory may have changed his mind on the matter. However, Brown believes a long-term stay still isn’t part of O’Neill’s plans:

“He wasn’t looking to get back into football and into managing, he was quite happy doing punditry, and he’s stepped in to help the club out really. So taking the permanent job, coming in there on a long-term contract, I have my doubts. Let’s be fair about it, Celtic aren’t just any club, there are pressures and demands which you don’t get elsewhere, and at 73 I imagine he’ll want to do this job and then call it a day.”

With his uncertain future, Martin O’Neill must now put permanent speculation aside as he prepares his team fro Europa League action against FC Midtjylland on Thursday evening. The last time he managed the side in Europe was in December 2004, when the Hoops played out a goalless draw at Celtic Park against AC Milan.