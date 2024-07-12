Celtic player 'closing' in on transfer despite recent Brendan Rodgers praise

Brendan Rodgers of Celtic | Getty Images

Celtic could see a first-team player head out of the exit door soon

KRC Genk are ‘closing’ in on a move for Celtic attacker Hyeon-Gyu Oh, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri on X.

The Hoops only signed the forward in January 2023 but he is now poised to head out the exit door.

Celtic brought him in to bolster their attacking department and he penned a five-year deal.

He has made 47 appearances for the Glasgow giants in all competitions to date, chipping in with 12 goals, five of which came last season.

The South Korea international, who has 11 caps under his belt, was signed under former boss Ange Postecoglou but hasn’t quite been able to nail down a regular starting spot since Brendan Rodgers came back.

Prior to his transfer to Celtic, he rose up through the academy ranks of Suwon Samsung Bluewings. He was initially a key player for them at their various youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

Oh went on to play 53 games for the K League 1 outfit and found the net on 14 occasions. He was also shipped out on loan to Gimcheon Sangmu in K League 2 to get some experience under his belt.

He has been linked with a switch to Wales recently with Swansea City linked. According to BBC journalist Ian Mitchelmore, he is someone who the Swans have looked at in this window but he admitted a transfer ‘might prove tricky’.

Rodgers admitted last week after Celtic’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Scott Brown’s Ayr United: "There's some interest in Oh, so again we'll assess that as a club and just manage that.

"But you'll see tonight, his attitude is great and he had a good 45 minutes and worked hard. Let's see what the coming days bring on that one."

He also had this to say about incoming transfers: "The players we want are targeted - we know what we want. We could have had nine players in now if we wanted, but it's all about the right players that we want to improve the squad.

"Sometimes that takes a little patience. There's always a collaboration between ourselves and another club to get the players we want.

"But I'm very hopeful that, by the end of the window, we'll have a very strong squad and will be ready and prepared for an exciting season."

Oh’s possible new club Genk finished 5th in the Belgian Pro League last term. They have won their top flight on four occasions in the past and have won the Belgian Cup five times, as well as the Super Cup twice.

They have a strong academy set-up and have produced the likes of Yannick Carrasco, Steven Defour, Christian Benteke, Thibaut Courtois, Divock Origi, Leandro Trossard and Kevin De Bruyne.

Genk have also been the home to stars such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Bailey, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sander Berge in the past.

Their manager Thorsten Fink could see Oh as someone to bolster his striking options as he looks to get his side back to the top.