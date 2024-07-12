Celtic star attracts EFL interest as double-deal emerges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Championship side reportedly interested in South Korean duo as Hoops star set for EFL move

Celtic star Oh Hyeon-gyu is reportedly one of two South Korean stars currently attracting plenty of transfer interest from the EFL Championship side Swansea City.

According to reports from South Korean football expert Joel Kim, Swansea are interested in both Oh and Gangwon star Lee Gi-hyuk while the BBC Wales football correspondent Ian Mitchelmore has added to the reports by suggesting that the Swans are certainly interested in Oh.

23-year-old Oh joined the Hoops from the K-League side Suwon Samsung Bluewings in January 2023. Although he made a decent start to his Scottish football carer, scoring seven times in 21 games during the latter half of the 2023/24 campaign, he has since struggled to with form.

This season saw Oh play just 26 times in across all competitions, scoring five times. With Matt O’Riley scoring 18 goals this season and Kyogo Furuhashi scoring 19 across all competitions, it also remains unlikely that Oh will be able to easily enjoy any consistent game time going forward.

The 11-time South Korean international now only has a record of 12 goals in 47 appearances but he has found himself the centre of transfer attention from both Swansea and Belgian side Genk with the Swans now set to face fierce competition for the out-of-form striker.

Mitchelmore’s report, via X, states that ‘a deal might prove tricky’ despite Swansea’s interest and it remains to be seen if the south Wales outfit will be able to get a deal over the line.

Swansea are in desperate need of a new striker this summer, following Jerry Yates’ recent departure on loan to Debry County and Jamal Lowe’s move to Sheffield Wednesday. The club are now left with Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych as the two striking options with the latter only playing 27 minutes of football since January.

The club is reportedly opting for a new change in transfer strategy, hoping to sign players from leagues abroad rather than players already in the EFL set-up.

South Korean winger Eom Ji-Sung and Portuguese midfielder Goncalo Franco are already set to head to Wales from Gwanju and Moreirense respectively, while their links to Oh and his South Korean teammate Lee suggest the South Korean market is one Swansea are set to have a lot of luck in this summer.