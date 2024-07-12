'Doesn’t change' - Rangers rivals' boss has say on Ibrox stadium situation

Ibrox, home of Rangers. | Getty Images

Rangers are hoping that their stadium situation is resolved soon with the new Scottish Premiership season looming

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has admitted it doesn’t really matter for his side where they play Rangers next month.

They are due to face the Gers away on Saturday 10th August but it remains to be seen at this stage what stadium the fixture will be held in.

Rangers are unable to play at Ibrox due to delayed renovation work. Therefore, they need to find an alternative destination.

In this latest update, they are in talks with the Scottish FA to secure Hampden Park as their new temporary home.

Motherwell boss Kettlewell has had his say on the matter: “It doesn’t change anything for me at all. We’re certainly not sitting here firing shots at anyone because of the situation.

“Very simply, on the given date we’ll play away against Rangers. They’re a good side and it’s always a difficult game. But we’re going to a place that I know very, very well. Played a lot of games there, certainly in my days at Queen’s Park.

“We’re going to one of the best stadiums in the country, it will be a big crowd and all these different factors involved. But I don’t really focus on the surroundings so much, I focus on the pitch. So no excuses from our side of it, no change in our mindset or mentality but we’ve got a few hurdles to cross before we get to that one.”

Rangers chairman John Bennett has told the official club website: "First, I'd like to apologise on behalf of the club for the uncertainty that this delayed project has caused to our season ticket holders, hospitality clients, partners and the wider support of this football club.

“The number of variables in this situation has made it extremely difficult to bring the one thing we all crave – certainty. Nevertheless, we are closing in on the most immediate solution - a suitable venue at which to fulfil our fixtures and house our support.

"We anticipate that this will become clearer upon delivery of the necessary materials to Glasgow.

"Rangers thanks the Scottish FA and the SPFL for their strong support in working to this solution. The club wholeheartedly appreciates the continued patience of our supporters while we work through this most trying of situations."

In the meantime, Rangers will continue their preparations as they look to challenge rivals Celtic for the title. They have been beaten to top spot by their Glasgow rivals for the past two years now.

Philippe Clement’s side have been the busier of the pair on the transfer front over recent times and have until the end of the window to bring in more new faces. They have also seen players such as Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram and Jon McLoughlin head out the exit door to free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

As Bennett aluded to, the Gers hope to have their stadium situation sorted as soon as they can, with the end of July being the time frame they expect to know for certain where they will be playing.