Celtic starting XI vs Aberdeen: 3 changes from Hibs defeat as defender's absence hints at summer exit
Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI and substitutes to face Aberdeen in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead this evening.
Aiming to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. against Bayern Munich and Hibs respectively, the table-topping Hoops entertain a resurgent Dons side who are aiming to secure a third straight league win in Glasgow’s east end.
However, Celtic have yet to taste defeat on home soil this season and will be determined to bounce back in emphatic style after two disappointing results in Germany and at Easter Road over the past week.
Rodgers has made THREE changes to his line-up from the 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat over Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday, with Greg Taylor, Luke McCowan and Adam Idah dropping out. In come Jeffrey Schlupp, Reo Hatate and Jota as Rodgers goes with the same team that started the 1-1 Champions League draw in Munich.
Left-back Taylor is absent from the matchday squad due to ‘personal reasons’ amid uncertainty surrounding his future at the club as he nears the end of his contract, with youngsters Dane Murray and Jude Bonnar on the substitutes bench. Injured duo James Forrest and Paulo Bernardo remain on the sidelines.
“(Aberdeen) are another team similar to Hibs in the way in that they have picked up form. Again, a really talented squad. There’s a reason why they started off the season so well, they can go, they can beat anyone home or away.
“So we’re expecting a difficult match against another team that is picking up form, so we are going to be prepared for that. We know that it’s a big match for them and obviously it’s a big match for us coming back from the defeat at the weekend.”
“It’s good in a way that there so many matches, that there is focus on the next one day after day. There’s no real time to dwell on things and it gives us an opportunity to get right back out there and right the wrongs to a degree. So there’s excitement from the group that we get another chance to go out there, and this is a big week for us obviously with three matches.”
Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s encounter in the East End of Glasgow...
Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)
Kasper Schmeichel, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Jeffrey Schlupp; Callum McGregor (C), Arne Engels, Reo Hatate; Jota, Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda.
SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Liam Scales, Adam Idah, Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan, Johnny Kenny, Dane Murray, Anthony Ralston, Jude Bonnar.
Aberdeen starting XI: (4-2-3-1)
Ross Doohan, Alexander Jensen, Kristers Tobers, Kurt Knoester, Jack MacKenzie, Graeme Shinnie (C), Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Jeppe Okkels, Topi Keskinen, Kevin Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh
