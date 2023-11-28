The Hoops have travelled to Rome for their penultimate Champions League group stage match.

The Hoops are seeking to avenge the last-gasp 2-1 defeat to the Serie A outfit at Parkhead earlier this season in a match which Brendan Rodgers felt his side could easily have won after dominating large spells of the contest.

A 95th minute winner from ex-Barcelona striker Pedro broke Celtic hearts after Kyogo Furuhashi's opener was cancelled out by Matias Vecino. However, the must rekindle memories of their previous visit to Rome to face Lazio when Neil Lennon's team recorded a sensational 2-1 victory.

Olivier Ntcham grabbed the winner that night and it will take another massive performance for Celtic to repeat the feat at the Stadio Olimpico.

Rodgers has been content with adopting a settled 4-3-3 formation since returning to the club, but with wingers Luis Palma (suspended), Daizen Maeda (knee) and Liel Abada (thigh) both injured, it leaves the Northern Irishman with only Yang-Hyun jun, James Forrest and Mikey Johnston, who came off the bench against Motherwell on Saturday available for selection.

Marco Tilio is NOT part of the club's European squad and with Johnston and Forrest not regular starters and Yang suffering a tweaked hamstring during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, Rodgers could decide to switch the way he sets his team up for this match.

A 3-5-1-1 formation could be a possibility on this occasion, with Alistair Johnston and Greg Taylor favoured to fill the wing-backs roles and Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo drafted into midfield to offer some added experience.

On loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is another player who could feature from the outset, while David Turnbull impressed from off the bench at the weekend and could be tasked with filling the No.10 behind the striker.

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Lazio this evening:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up vs Lazio - gallery (GlaW) Celtic players applaud fans after the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Celtic and Lazio at Parkhead

2 . Joe Hart - GK Hasn't been anywhere near his best form this season and made another positional mistake that saw Motherwell equalise late on at the weekend. But remains the N0.1 and is seemingly undroppable due to the lack of competition he faces. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . Alistair Johnston - RWB Rested against Motherwell at the weekend but it seems pretty certain he will come straight back into the starting XI for this one ahead of Anthony Ralston.