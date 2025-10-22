Here’s how we believe Brendan Rodgers will set up against the Austrian Champions.

After the defeat at Dens Park, Celtic now turn their attention to Europa League football, as they prepare to take on Sturm Graz at home.

A Clark Robertson header and Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal were enough to give Dundee all three points in what was their first win against Celtic since 1988. Once again, the travelling Celtic fans protested against the club’s hierarchy by throwing tennis balls onto the field of play, however Rodgers insists this had no bearing on the result. The defeat means Celtic now sit five points below Hearts in the Premiership table, ahead of their trip to Tynecastle on Sunday.

Before then, Brendan Rodgers’ side have European action to attend to against Sturm Graz, who recently defeated Rangers 2-1 in Austria. The Celts currently sit 23rd in the League stage table, after gaining a point away to Red Star Belgrade in their opener. However, in their last bout against Braga, they lost 2-0, in a match which was over-shadowed by VAR controversy.

What Rodgers said after Dundee defeat

The Celtic boss told BBC Scotland in his post-match interview: “it was a disappointing day for us. All the statistics in the game show we dominated the ball, but we didn't do enough with it. We had some opportunities in the first half, got into some areas. Second half likewise. But we've seen that before in a number of games this season, six games we haven't scored in. We're just lacking that bit of finesse and quality in the final third of the pitch. If you can't break down teams that are (sitting) low, you're going to suffer.

"I think it's pretty clear why (we couldn't break Dundee down). It's also something I have to try and fix, be it different profile of player. Ultimately, we have to be better. It's the responsibility of everyone, whether it's centre-halves, full-backs, central midfield players or strikers, to score goals. We have enough pressure, create enough opportunities from set-pieces.

"We had 90-odd minutes after (the protest) to be better. The protest has nothing to do with defending a corner or giving the ball away and losing the ball on the counter. We have to be better and ultimately, we have to look on the pitch first and foremost.”

Celtic predicted XI and team news for Sturm Graz

“We have enough of the ball in open play. But we have to have more craft and cleverness to break teams down. Today, we got into good areas, but we're not really battering the door down. For us, it's always the next game. We have to recover and get ready to put in a better result against Sturm Graz. That's the challenge."

Rodgers made three changes for the Dundee game from the side that defeated Motherwell before the International break. Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren came in for Marcelo Saracchi and Luke McCowan, while Yang Hyun-jun replaced the injured Daizen Maeda. The fitness of the Japanese winger is still a concern for the Celtic boss, therefore it would be a risk to start him before Sunday’s clash. Alistair Johnston is also returning to fitness after a hamstring injury he picked up in August but is unlikely to start against Sturm Graz. Both Kieran Tierney and Yang Hyun-jun struggled in Tayside and we expect them to be dropped.

Celtic predicted XI: Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Saracchi, McGregor, Nygren, Hatate, Balikwisha, Tounekti, Iheanacho.